28 Unique and Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts for Everyone on Your List

January 28, 2023 By Erin Lassner Originally written by Pauline Lacsamana
Love is in the air, and whether you're in a decades-long relationship or shopping for your BFF, there's something we can all agree on: V-day presents are ​‌tough.‌​ Sure, a heart-shaped plate or box of chocolates is wonderful, but at the end of the day, all we want is a gift that can live in our home year-round. After all, nothing says "I love you" quite like a rose-gold razor, right? Here are 28 Valentine's Day gifts your sweetheart will love.

Best Valentine’s Gifts for Her

1. Diptyque Do Son Perfumed Bracelet, $90

Jewelry and fragrance in one. Has a better combo ever existed? We'll wait.

2. Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Marble Taper Candle Holder, $20

Target always pulls through with an affordable, high-design find, and the fact that this stunning marble candle holder is just $20 is honestly mind-blowing.

3. Skin Gym Rose Quartz Crystal Facial Roller, $28

A perfect gift for her, this facial roller can offer a relaxing face massage and a gentle reminder to always make time for self-care.

4. Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser, $123

An amazing scent plus amazing looks equal a — you guessed it — amazing gift. And if you're working within a tighter budget, opt for one of these Vitruvi diffuser dupes.

5. Anthropologie Ramona Wine Glasses (set of 4), $72

For the mom who loves her wine, these colorful wine glasses are the ultimate gift (along with a bottle to drink, of course).

6. Oui the People The Single Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor, $75

Add glamour to any shower with this gorgeous rose-gold razor.

7. Moon Juice Sex Dust, $38

Add a little bit of spice.

Best Valentine’s Gifts for Him

1. TerraFlame Tabletop Fire Pit, $109.99

This stunning stone fire bowl will look just as good indoors as it will outdoors. It's sold with three 13-ounce cans of Terra Flame Gel Fuel that crackle to mimic the sound of a real campfire. And since each can of ethanol gel burns for up to three hours, you'll never miss a moment of sunset.

2. Molly J. Sleep Mini Bundle, $48

A CBD-packed sweet treat is the best way to end any evening. And if you're lucky, maybe they'll share.

3. Courant Catch:3 Classics, $175

It doesn't get much classier than this gorgeous leather-wrapped charging tray. Year after year, it makes the cut.

4. Disco Starter Kit, $74

Not sure what to get him for Valentine's Day? Opt for a brand-new self-care routine with the Starter Kit from Disco.

5. Maude Burn No. 1 Massage Candle, $30

Don't let this candle fool you. Not only does it smell amazing with notes of amber and cedar leaf but it also doubles as a massage oil.

6. Magnolia Bakery Classic Banana Pudding Multipack (set of 6), $58

We thought we didn't like banana pudding until tasting this. It's legitimately the greatest dessert of all time. We are not exaggerating.

7. Menu Salt Grinder and Pepper Grinder Set, $94.95

Cut the kitchen heat with these ridiculously cool, sculptural salt and pepper grinders.

Best Valentine’s Gifts for Friends

1. Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Adult Robe, $127

Barefoot Dreams robes are elite and totally worth the investment. For a more affordable option, go for one of these stellar dupes.

2. Miss You Garden Pampas Grass Bouquet, $23.12-$35.99

Finding Valentine's Day gifts on Etsy can be extra special since they not only support a small business but you also get your pick of thoughtful, handmade gifts that you don't always find at major retailers, like this sweet dried pampas grass bouquet that will last a lifetime.

3. Uncommon Experiences In The Cards: How to Read Tarot Class Created by Holly Buczek, $50

Whether your friend is single or in a relationship, they can see what's in the cards when it comes to their love life with this virtual tarot reading. And if Uncommon Goods is your go-to for gifts year-round, check out its membership.

Best Valentine’s Gifts for Kids

1. Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie LoveShackFancy Antoinette Floral Water Bottle, $22.50 - $24.50

Pottery Barn Kids just partnered with LoveShackFancy, and we fancy this collab quite a bit. Personalize this sweet bottle with your little one's name or initials for an extra $15.

2. KOKODI LCD Writing Tablet, $20.99

Let your child's imagination run wild with this colorful, electronic doodle board.

3. Uncommon Goods Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger by Marie Poulle and Jean Gregoire, $30-$140

Send them digital love notes from anywhere in the world. This may be the coolest gift of all time.

Best Valentine’s Gifts for Cats

1. Mokoboho 100% Wool Felt Assorted Cat Toys Handmade in Nepal, $15.99

Cats are obsessed with these, and they're actually quite aesthetically pleasing for pet toys.

2. Tuft + Paw Kip Cat Cushion, $99-$149

Yes, cat furniture can be totally high design and makes great gifts for cats (and their humans). This bed comes in two sizes and is an all-time favorite of our team member's kitty.

3. rabbitgoo Cat Harness and Leash for Walking, $15.98

Give your kitty the gift of adventure.

4. Litter-Robot by Whisker Litter-Robot 4, $699

A gift for both you and your cat, this high-tech litter box will keep your home fresh and your cat happy.

Best Valentine’s Gifts for Dogs

1. Wild One Toy Kit, $39

Nothing beats love and attention as the best dog gifts, but this chic, minimalistic toy kit from Wild One comes in at a close second.

2. Fable Rest Set, starting at $490

Rather than a standard crate, opt for this high-design option that not only comes with a bed but also doubles as a side table.

3. BarkBox Dog Toys and Treats Box, $35

Surprise your dog with a whole box of treats and toys with BarkBox. And if you want to treat them every month, you can save 30% on a monthly subscription.

4. Tees & Tails Heart Breaker Valentine's Day Triangle Dog Bandana, $12.99

Because we love our furry little heartbreakers.

