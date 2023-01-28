28 Unique and Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts for Everyone on Your List

Love is in the air, and whether you're in a decades-long relationship or shopping for your BFF, there's something we can all agree on: V-day presents are ​‌tough.‌​ Sure, a heart-shaped plate or box of chocolates is wonderful, but at the end of the day, all we want is a gift that can live in our home year-round. After all, nothing says "I love you" quite like a rose-gold razor, right? Here are 28 Valentine's Day gifts your sweetheart will love.

Best Valentine’s Gifts for Her

Jewelry and fragrance in one. Has a better combo ever existed? We'll wait.

Target always pulls through with an affordable, high-design find, and the fact that this stunning marble candle holder is just $20 is honestly mind-blowing.

A perfect gift for her, this facial roller can offer a relaxing face massage and a gentle reminder to always make time for self-care.

An amazing scent plus amazing looks equal a — you guessed it — amazing gift. And if you're working within a tighter budget, opt for one of these Vitruvi diffuser dupes.

For the mom who loves her wine, these colorful wine glasses are the ultimate gift (along with a bottle to drink, of course).

Add glamour to any shower with this gorgeous rose-gold razor.

Add a little bit of spice.

Best Valentine’s Gifts for Him

This stunning stone fire bowl will look just as good indoors as it will outdoors. It's sold with three 13-ounce cans of Terra Flame Gel Fuel that crackle to mimic the sound of a real campfire. And since each can of ethanol gel burns for up to three hours, you'll never miss a moment of sunset.

A CBD-packed sweet treat is the best way to end any evening. And if you're lucky, maybe they'll share.

It doesn't get much classier than this gorgeous leather-wrapped charging tray. Year after year, it makes the cut.

Not sure what to get him for Valentine's Day? Opt for a brand-new self-care routine with the Starter Kit from Disco.

Don't let this candle fool you. Not only does it smell amazing with notes of amber and cedar leaf but it also doubles as a massage oil.

We thought we didn't like banana pudding until tasting this. It's legitimately the greatest dessert of all time. We are not exaggerating.

Cut the kitchen heat with these ridiculously cool, sculptural salt and pepper grinders.

Best Valentine’s Gifts for Friends

Barefoot Dreams robes are elite and totally worth the investment. For a more affordable option, go for one of these stellar dupes.

Finding Valentine's Day gifts on Etsy can be extra special since they not only support a small business but you also get your pick of thoughtful, handmade gifts that you don't always find at major retailers, like this sweet dried pampas grass bouquet that will last a lifetime.

Whether your friend is single or in a relationship, they can see what's in the cards when it comes to their love life with this virtual tarot reading. And if Uncommon Goods is your go-to for gifts year-round, check out its membership.

Best Valentine’s Gifts for Kids

Pottery Barn Kids just partnered with LoveShackFancy, and we fancy this collab quite a bit. Personalize this sweet bottle with your little one's name or initials for an extra $15.

Let your child's imagination run wild with this colorful, electronic doodle board.

Send them digital love notes from anywhere in the world. This may be the coolest gift of all time.

Best Valentine’s Gifts for Cats

Cats are obsessed with these, and they're actually quite aesthetically pleasing for pet toys.

Yes, cat furniture can be totally high design and makes great gifts for cats (and their humans). This bed comes in two sizes and is an all-time favorite of our team member's kitty.

Give your kitty the gift of adventure.

A gift for both you and your cat, this high-tech litter box will keep your home fresh and your cat happy.

Best Valentine’s Gifts for Dogs

Nothing beats love and attention as the best dog gifts, but this chic, minimalistic toy kit from Wild One comes in at a close second.

Rather than a standard crate, opt for this high-design option that not only comes with a bed but also doubles as a side table.

Surprise your dog with a whole box of treats and toys with BarkBox. And if you want to treat them every month, you can save 30% on a monthly subscription.

Because we love our furry little heartbreakers.