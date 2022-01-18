Why Uncommon Goods Is the Internet's Best Kept Secret

It's pretty much impossible not to love Uncommon Goods. If it isn't yet on your radar, Uncommon Goods is an online marketplace that sells unique pieces from hundreds of creators around the world. The products are meaningful, beautifully crafted, and absolutely perfect for gift giving. I buy nearly all my presents there, including a History by Mail subscription for my dad (very niche) and a birthstone jewelry dish for my best friend. The quality is amazing, and every single item is handpicked and feels truly special. To be honest, the only issue I run into is narrowing down my cart at the end of a spree.

The real reason I'm here is to let you in on a gold nugget of information: Uncommon Goods has the most incredible perks program, appropriately titled "Uncommon Perks." I've been a member for just under a year, and it's the only loyalty program I am part of. (It is 1,000% worth it.) Keep scrolling for all the details.

What does a membership get you?

For $19.90 a year, you will receive:

Free standard shipping on all orders.

Two $5 credits every year (each good for six months after receipt).



Double the donation: With every order, Uncommon Goods will give $2 to one of the brand's nonprofit partners. (The brand gives $1 for every purchase regardless of status, but this is an extra bonus.)



First access to new products and sales.



The free shipping was enough to sell me on the program. Since shipping for nonmembers is based on the size and weight of the item, I've seen products cost up to $15.99 for standard shipping. Now, I enjoy free shipping on every single thing, no matter how big or small. If you order two to three gifts per year, you'll already make your money back, and with the $10 credit thrown in there, you are absolutely golden. Early access to sales and double the donation for each purchase are the cherries on top.

Is Uncommon Perks worth it?

If it hasn't yet become clear ... absolutely. If you don't believe me, you can sign up for a free trial for two weeks.

The best part is there are always new creations to discover. Plus, there are loads of Uncommon Experiences — virtual classes ranging from tarot reading to flower arranging. It was tough to choose, but here are my 10 favorite products and experiences of the moment.

My Top Picks

