Here Are Fall's 5 Hottest Colors, According to a Trend Expert

Autumn is nearly here, and we are so ready to dive into all the tones of the season. We sought out expert advice, and there was truly no one better to chat with than Kendra Ovesen, Feather's in-house home trends and design expert.

Whereas minimal color and cool grey tones were once all the rage, fall 2021 is about richer, warmer earth tones — and in larger quantities. There's an evolution from small pops of color to statement pieces with bold pigments, Kendra explained. People are more willing to take risks, instead of only using colors for interchangeable accent pieces, like pillows and throws.

But have no fear. If you're not ready to make that commitment quite yet, furniture rental is always an option. With this in mind, we have listed out the hottest colors of the moment, according to Kendra, with one rental option and one purchase option accompanying each. So here you have it — the "in" colors of the season.

Terracotta

Earthy and warm terracotta is going to be everywhere this season. Opt for lighter, dustier shades if you're looking for something a little less bold.

Sage Green

Kendra emphasized the importance of making our homes our sanctuary, an ideal that emerged from spending so much time in our personal quarters during the pandemic. Green is a calming color that mirrors plants, which symbolize life and growth. Other shades of green are equally trending, including but not limited to teal, emerald, and olive.

Sienna

Pick from softer or deeper tones to get your perfect swatch. Sienna can appear similar to terracotta, but its darker shades are more of a reddish-brown.

Cognac

Browns are in across the board. From deep leathers to camel suedes, brown is a neutral that can still make a statement.

Golden Yellows

Kendra says yellows will continue to live on for their happy, optimistic nature. This includes amber, saffron, mustard, ochre, and other golden hues.