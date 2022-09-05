This Hue Could Be the New Color of the Season

When it comes to nutmeg, the flavor and scent typically claim the limelight, with the color unfairly playing second fiddle — but we think it's time the hue gets the appreciation it deserves. Le Creuset recently helped make our nutmeg hopes and dreams come true, releasing many of their beloved products in a new nutmeg color just in time for fall, but it isn't the only one.

The color is popping up in the home decor space left and right. We took a deep dive into what's out there in this warm, neutral hue right now, and compiled a list of nutmeg-colored items you won't want to miss. From cottagecore armchairs, to sleek vases, nutmeg is finally having its moment.

This statement accent armchair is upholstered in a nutmeg-colored plaid pattern that will bring flair to any room. Add a mustard yellow throw pillow to complete the cozy reading nook!

As we plugged above, Le Creuset has just released many of its kitchenware items in a soft nutmeg color that will class up any kitchen table or countertop. The only question is which products to buy.

A throw blanket can be the glue that ties a room together visually, and this tasseled nutmeg design from Modern Threads is sure to do the trick.

We love the shape and style of this vase from OYOY, that's made from mouth-blown glass and turned by hand. The nutmeg color brings the vase to the next level, and is an ideal complementary tone for all sorts of flowers.

While a brown rug can be a bit drab and an orange rug might be too bold, a nutmeg rug hits the sweet spot. This Shaggy Chic rug from Jill Zarin Home will add a pop of color without overpowering your space.

This classic table lamp from Wayfair has a ceramic base that's finished with a light nutmeg glaze.We like its squat shape, and the subtle ribbed texture in the ceramic.

The Tinsley Organic Linen Throw Pillow from Yaya & Co has been woven on traditional semi-automatic looms with sustainable linen. The rich nutmeg color is the icing on the cake that will usher autumnal vibes into your home.

Who doesn't love a pouf? This velvet cube is classified as "coral" on the Arhaus website, but it's clearly more of a nutmeg color, as far as we're concerned.

No living space is complete without a few handy stools at arms reach, and this classy model from Knoll blends form and function seamlessly. You can also choose between three different frame finishes to go with the woven nutmeg top: Clear Maple, Ebonized Maple, or Light Walnut.