This Color Is Currently Trending in the Home Space

Earlier this year, we reported that the color green, in all its shades, is a standout home trend for 2022. And based on some of the product releases we've seen lately, it seems that decor in this shade is still going strong. For instance, green bedding appears to be replacing your mom's classic white sheets, and even front doors are getting a verdant makeover this year.
The latest addition to the nature-inspired trend comes straight from Minna, one of our favorite brands that creates ethically made home goods. On Instagram, the company announced its new meadow palette, which is inspired, in part, by "the Hudson Valley summer's tall grass." To see this hue and more fresh green home products, we curated some of our current favorite picks.