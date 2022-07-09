This Color Is Currently Trending in the Home Space

By Anna Gragert July 9, 2022
Earlier this year, we reported that the color green, in all its shades, is a standout home trend for 2022. And based on some of the product releases we've seen lately, it seems that decor in this shade is still going strong. For instance, green bedding appears to be replacing your mom's classic white sheets, and even front doors are getting a verdant makeover this year.

The latest addition to the nature-inspired trend comes straight from Minna, one of our favorite brands that creates ethically made home goods. On Instagram, the company announced its new meadow palette, which is inspired, in part, by "the Hudson Valley summer's tall grass." To see this hue and more fresh green home products, we curated some of our current favorite picks.

1. Minna's Panalito Placemat Sage, $30

2. Parachute's Percale Venice Set in Moss (Queen), $419

3. SwiftAndStoneShop's Rainbow Block Decor in Sage Green, $25

4. Anthropologie's Birds and Potted Tree Tapestry, $168

5. Our Place's Always Pan in Sage, $145

6. World Market's Jade Green Ombre Glass Table Lamp Base, $69.99

7. PeacePellet's Fringed Olive Green Decorative Pillow Cover (12 by 24 inches), $34

8. Johnathan Adler's Maxime Club Chair, $2,625

9. Homary's Rectangle Geomatric Contemporary Multipurpose Green Area Rug (6 by 9 feet), $299.99

10. Joss & Main's Rectangular Shadow Box with Checkerboard Rope Abstract Wall Decor, $140

11. H&M Home's Cotton Terry Guest Towels in Sage Green (2-pack), $6.99

12. Block Shop's Sunburst Sea Glass Wallpaper, $85 per yard

13. Pieces' Fortunato Rug in Verde (4 by 6 feet), $1,080

14. Casafina's Pacific Fruit Bowls in Artichoke (set of 6), $93

15. Jungalow's Aisha Quilt Set, $110

16. Article's Texa Speckled Green Pouf, $149

