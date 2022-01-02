The Experts Say These Front Door Colors Will Rule 2022

With the new year right around the corner, what better way to start it off than with a fresh front door color? The right hue for your entrance is one of the most critical elements of any home. It defines the look, feel, and attitude for the rest of the house, as one of the first aspects that guests will encounter upon arrival — so you want to make the right first impression.

To jumpstart your design ideas, we've consulted a few paint color professionals from PPG, Benjamin Moore, Sherwin-Williams, and Backdrop to get the skinny on the top front door color trends that we can expect to see in 2022!

Classic Black

After polling our panel of paint professionals, one thing was abundantly clear: Black front doors are here to stay.

"We're seeing the color black continue on as a popular choice for front doors among many homeowners," Ashley McCollum, associate marketing manager at Glidden paint by PPG, tells Hunker. "Black is a timeless and chic color choice that complements a variety of home styles, including midcentury modern, farmhouse, Scandinavian, and even those tiny cabins tucked away in the woods. Black paint can pack a punch in any space and can act as that showstopper piece that spruces up any exterior and makes a big impact, even when used as an accent, like on the front door."

McCollum recommends Glidden's Black Magic or Starless Sky for classic black hues.

Natalie Ebel, co-founder of the direct-to-consumer paint company Backdrop, cosigns McCollum's sentiments, adding that a black front door is a great way to give the entryway to your home some drama. She recommends a soft charcoal called After Hours.

"When in doubt, stick with black," Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, declares. "We've seen real estate reports that claim black is the best front door color for resale value and black works with every architectural style and region, so it's always a great choice!" Wadden pitches Sherwin-Williams' Tricorn Black as an ideal option.

Pop of Red

It doesn't get any better than a bright red front door — that's just the facts. Especially when paired with an otherwise neutral-colored exterior — like white or gray — a red door is the perfect pop of color that will set a warm and welcoming tone for your home.

"If you're looking for even more of that wow factor, take a hint from everyone's favorite [Taylor Swift] album re-release: ​Red​," says McCollum. "Shades of red are popular for creating a fun and bright entrance to your home. And choosing a red hue for your front door can also help tie in colorful floral landscaping. For example, if the flowerbed has red roses, consider choosing a rich red that matches for the entrance to your humble abode."

She suggests Glidden's Calypso Berry as a bright joyful red. "For homeowners who want a darker red, Brick Dust continues to trend as a popular color for your front door façade," adds McCollum.

Wadden agrees, explaining that a red front door is a perennial trend — and 2022 won't be any exception. "Red is always a right choice for a front door, and Red Bay is very popular," she says.

Andrea Magno, director of color marketing and development at Benjamin Moore, agrees with her fellow paint connoisseurs, but adds a twist. "A red front door is incredibly classic, but for something a bit different we love Wild Flower, as it will stand out, yet there is a softened quality to it that is very appealing and welcoming." Similarly, Ebel offers Backdrop's Ghost Ranch, a terra cotta color that's the "perferct warm accent for front doors."

Soothing Light Green

Soft shades of green will be all the rage in 2022, largely due to the season of change we're embarking upon as a result of the ongoing pandemic. "Green is taking off for 2022 because it signifies rebirth and growth. Green is a calming tone," explains Wadden.

"Calming muted green is a perfect first impression for guests as they enter your home, striking the careful balance between nice neutrality and a pop of color," says McCollum.

Advertisement

However, this lean toward green won't stop at front doors. All three of Benjamin Moore, Sherwin-Williams, and PPG's 2022 Colors of the Year are shades of light green, with Benjamin Moore granting the honor to their October Mist, Sherwin Williams bestowing the title to their Evergreen Fog SW, and PPG crowning Olive Sprig.

"Green exudes balance and stability," adds Magno. "It is grounding and pairs beautifully with many hues. It is a great bridge color to help bring other colors into the home."

Blue Hues

A blue front door puts the soul at ease, in nearly every context. Contrast a warm exterior with a blue door (as seen above) to complement the bright and zesty orange with a dash of cool.

"We are seeing variations on blue maintain their popularity," says Magno of 2022 trends, pitching Quiet Moments and the traditional Mysterious from the Benjamin Moore lineup.

Ebel suggests a bright blue tone for front doors, particularly Backdrop's vibrant, saturated blue called Blue is the Coolest Color. "The front door is a natural place for an accent, and Blue is the Coolest Color is well suited for that."

In that same vein, Wadden posits that turquoise will be on the rise as well. "I always love a pop of turquoise or blue-green on a front door because of the French cottage or beachy-calm feel." She recommends Sherwin-Williams' Holiday Turquoise or Aquaverde.