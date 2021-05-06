West Elm x Heather Taylor Home Is a Summer Gingham Dream Come True

We're absolutely ready for summertime, and apparently so is West Elm! The home goods retailer has just launched a new collaboration with designer Heather Taylor that's giving us major picnic vibes, with cheerful gingham and striped linens.
"I believe in designing timeless pieces that elevate everyday moments at home, whether it's a normal weekday breakfast or a Sunday backyard picnic with my kids," Taylor said in a statement. "My collection for West Elm is classic and fresh with a joyful color palette of Goldenrod yellow, berry, and sage, in easy to mix-and-match patterns that add modern style to every summer occasion."
Whether you're looking to spruce up your dining room, bedroom, bathroom, or even your backyard, the new collection has something for you. Shop our favorite pieces below, and see the whole line-up here!
2. Heather Taylor Home Canyon Stripe Ruffle European Flax Linen Sheet Set and Pillowcases, from $220
