The Most Popular Outdoor Furniture From Bed Bath & Beyond

By Katie Maguire Updated  July 2, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

With summer right around the corner, it's the perfect time to get your outdoor space spruced up. To help give you some inspo, we tapped the team at Bed Bath & Beyond to share the brand's bestselling outdoor furniture. Whether you're shopping for a small balcony or looking to set up an entire outdoor living room, there is something here for spaces of all sizes. Just be quick: A few of these are already starting to sell out.

Advertisement

1. Bee & Willow Home Nantucket Wicker Stacking Chair, $60

2. Bee & Willow Home Fringe Market Umbrella, $100

3. W Home Stonington Ceramic Lattice Accent Table, $56

4. Destination Summer Folding Bistro Chair, $35

5. Bee & Willow Home Elmridge X 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set, $350

6. W Home Stonington 4-Piece Metal Cushioned Chat Set, $450

7. Bee & Willow Home Stationary Egg Chair, $450

Advertisement

Katie Maguire

Katie Maguire

Katie is a Los Angeles-based writer who covers shopping trends, deals, and product reviews for Hunker. She's written for PureWow, Food Network, and Well+Good. When not online shopping, you can find her collecting vintage glassware or rewatching Nancy Meyers' movies for design inspo.

View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy