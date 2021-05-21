5 Ice Cube Hacks Perfect for Summer

'Tis the season to be jolly — jolly for beach days, pool outings, and picnics, that is! Since we missed out on last summer, we fully expect this season to be packed full of fun (but still safe) events with friends and family.

If you're going to an outdoor gathering or hosting one yourself, we thought we'd give you a little ​refresher​ on the best ice cube tray hacks for a summer fête (see what we did there?).

Check out these five recipes you need to bookmark for the summer.

1. Coffee Ice Cubes

This is a hack you need in your everyday life. Don't let your cold brew, iced latte, or coffee cocktail get watered down with regular ice. Make coffee ice cubes to keep all the flavor intact!

2. Fruit-Infused Ice Cubes

If you're a fan of infusions, toss some of your favorite fruits or herbs into your ice tray to create flavored cubes that'll punch up your water, iced tea, or summer spritzer. They're not only tasty, but beautiful, too! Check out our Hunker DIY here.

3. Floral Ice Cubes

This recipe is for the Instagram crowd. Simply place edible flowers in your ice cube tray to create mini works of art that are sure to beautify any drink in your hand, from sparkling water to cocktails.

4. Iced Tea Cubes

There are ​so​ many flavors of iced tea to play with, so you can take this idea and run in any direction! You can even mix-and-match between ice cube tea flavors and liquid tea flavors to create your own blends — or perhaps an Arnold Palmer. For an extra pretty punch, add fresh fruit or edible flowers into your cubes.

5. Frozen Yogurt Bites

Create a sweet but healthy treat that the whole family will enjoy by filling your ice cube trays with yogurt and fresh fruit to create fro-yo bites. These are also great to throw in smoothies for a no-hassle breakfast — just toss them in a blender with some coconut water or juice, and you're good to go. (Bonus points if you have cute ice cube molds).