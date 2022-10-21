This Drink Hack Will Take Your Sunday Brunch to the Next Level

By Stefanie Waldek October 21, 2022
If you never thought something as simple as a mimosa could be hacked, you thought wrong. Yes, mimosas have just two ingredients — sparkling wine and orange juice — but as Paul Ryu (@ryusauce) shows us in a viral TikTok video, you can up your mimosa game with a simple trick.

Just freeze orange juice into ice cubes and pour your bubbly over it.

Now, your mimosa will stay perfectly cold without getting diluted. (In case you were wondering, there are plenty of similar ice cube hacks for things like iced coffee or fruit-infused water.)

Of course, commenters were quick to point out the ratio of bubbly to juice. "That's too much orange juice," wrote one.

However, here's the thing — you can use any size ice cube in any shape that you want.

"Make that orange juice ice ball the size of a single sonic [sic] ice pellet and we're golden," suggested another commenter.

We have to admit, though, the ice sphere does look rather nice (albeit a little bit like an egg yolk).

So, if you're going the ice sphere route and want to improve that sparkling wine–to-orange juice ratio, we suggest opting for smaller ones to allow room for a little more champagne. Problem solved! (But please drink responsibly, folks.)

