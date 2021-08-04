This Whipped Watermelon Cocktail Is the New Frosé

If you're looking for a new way to enjoy watermelon, a whipped watermelon cocktail might be just what you need. Inspired by watermelon whip — a popular soft serve dessert — the beverage is both creamy and refreshing. However, what makes this version unique (and totally drool-worthy) is the addition of rum, honey, and lime juice. These ingredients transform watermelon whip into a boozy milkshake-soft serve hybrid that tastes just like summer.
Depending on the size of your glasses, this recipe will make one to two servings. Cheers!
Things You'll Need
2 cups watermelon chunks, frozen
1 1/2 cups strawberries, frozen
1 1/4 cups vanilla plant-based ice cream
1 shot white rum or vodka
2 tablespoons honey, maple syrup, or sugar
Juice of 1 lime
Small watermelon wedges, for garnish
High-powered blender
2 glasses, chilled in the refrigerator
Tip
The addition of alcohol will help create a soft texture. You can also add a bit more than the recipe calls for, but avoid adding too much, as tempting as it may be. Alcohol lowers the freezing point of ice cream, so overdoing it will prevent the mixture from re-freezing.
Step 1
If you haven't already, squeeze the lime. In general, one fresh lime yields about 2 tablespoons of juice.
Step 2
In a blender, add the watermelon, strawberries, honey, lime juice, rum, and vanilla ice cream.
Step 3
Blend until smooth. The mixture will be watery — this is normal!
Step 4
Pour the mixture into a freezer-safe container. We used a stainless steel bowl and a silicone bowl cover.
Freeze for at least 2 to 3 hours, or until the mixture reaches your desired consistency. You can also do the opposite: Freeze the mixture for 8 hours (or overnight), remove from the freezer, then let it thaw as you enjoy it.
Step 5
Pour the mixture into chilled glasses, garnish with small watermelon wedges, and serve immediately.
Cheers!
