This Whipped Watermelon Cocktail Is the New Frosé

If you're looking for a new way to enjoy watermelon, a whipped watermelon cocktail might be just what you need. Inspired by watermelon whip — a popular soft serve dessert — the beverage is both creamy and refreshing. However, what makes this version unique (and totally drool-worthy) is the addition of rum, honey, and lime juice. These ingredients transform watermelon whip into a boozy milkshake-soft serve hybrid that tastes just like summer.