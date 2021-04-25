11 Target Spring Finds for Under $15

It's been over a month since the first day of spring and we still have spring fever. Can you blame us? Between the warm weather, the flowers, and all the springtime activities, there is a lot to be excited about — and that includes spring decor.

Right now, we're hunting down our favorite spring finds at Target for under $15.

It's not officially springtime until you put out a floral welcome mat, right?

It's time to break out the pastel throw pillows! (We're especially in love with this soft mint green color.)

This kitschy strawberry drink dispenser is a must for spring celebrations.

This fruity shower curtain features a perfect spring color palette.

Why yes, we would like our homes to smell like lavender and lemonade this spring.

These decorative trays can help bring more natural textures (like rattan) into your home.

Now, all we want to do is fill this vase with springtime blooms.

This checkered blue table topper will provide you with all the classic picnic vibes you could ever want.

If you have an outdoor space, you'll want to consider stringing up these fairy lights for a lovely nighttime glow.

These green, white, and pink hand towels will add a pop of color to your bathroom or kitchen space.