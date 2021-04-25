11 Target Spring Finds for Under $15

By Anna Gragert April 25, 2021
It's been over a month since the first day of spring and we still have spring fever. Can you blame us? Between the warm weather, the flowers, and all the springtime activities, there is a lot to be excited about — and that includes spring decor.

Right now, we're hunting down our favorite spring finds at Target for under $15.

1. Opalhouse Welcome Flower Doormat, $13

It's not officially springtime until you put out a floral welcome mat, right?

2. Room Essentials Oblong Cut Plush Decorative Throw Pillow, $10

It's time to break out the pastel throw pillows! (We're especially in love with this soft mint green color.)

3. Sun Squad Strawberry Beverage Dispenser Red, $10

This kitschy strawberry drink dispenser is a must for spring celebrations.

4. Room Essentials Microfiber Fruit Shower Curtain, $10

This fruity shower curtain features a perfect spring color palette.

5. Opalhouse Lidded Glass Jar Lavender Lemonade Candle, $5

Why yes, we would like our homes to smell like lavender and lemonade this spring.

6. Bullseye's Playground Rattan 10" Decorative Tray, $10

These decorative trays can help bring more natural textures (like rattan) into your home.

7. Opalhouse Ceramic Stoneware Vase Pink, $10

Now, all we want to do is fill this vase with springtime blooms.

8. Design Imports 40" Cotton Check Table Topper Blue, $14.29

This checkered blue table topper will provide you with all the classic picnic vibes you could ever want.

9. Opalhouse Small LED Microdot Globe Fairy String Lights Cool, $8

If you have an outdoor space, you'll want to consider stringing up these fairy lights for a lovely nighttime glow.

10. Threshold Flat Woven Hand Towel Set (2-pack), $12

These green, white, and pink hand towels will add a pop of color to your bathroom or kitchen space.

11. Threshold 12" Artificial Mimosa Flower Wreath Yellow, $10

Whether you place this on your front door or in your home, this wreath screams springtime.

