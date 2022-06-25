7 Easy Canned Corn Recipes You Need to Try This Summer

If you don't find the idea of canned corn too appetizing, well, we wouldn't blame you. But the shelf-stable staple can actually be used to delicious effect! While we'd probably prefer fresh corn if we were eating it plain, canned corn can be a huge timesaver when it comes to corn-filled recipes — simply drain the water (if necessary) and go.
Check out these seven recipes that put canned corn to good use.
1. Sechu (Ce Tiu)'s Corn Fritters
Sweet, savory, and fried, these corn fritters are sure to satisfy any craving. And they're extremely easy to make — just toss all the ingredients into a bowl, mix them up, make some patties, and fry them.
2. 6 Hummingbirds Kitchen's Corn Soup
This creamy, crunchy soup is as comforting as it gets. Its list of ingredients is very simple: two types of canned corn, milk, butter, cornstarch, and seasonings. The recipe creator notes that this soup has been made by their mother for decades.
3. Rabbit & Wolves' Vegan Jalapeño Popper Corn Salad
If you're in need of a summer cookout side dish, this is it. Enjoy roasted corn, savory "bacon" soy curls, spicy jalapeños, and creamy vegan cheese in this flavor-packed salad that "tastes just like a jalapeño popper," according to the recipe creator.
4. Immaculate Bites' Scalloped Corn
Step aside, scalloped potatoes. Scalloped corn is the new side dish in town! This easy-to-make, super cheesy recipe can even be meal-prepped and made in advance — and it freezes well if you have any leftovers. But that's a big if!
5. A Simple Pantry's One-Pot Enchilada Soup
This hearty soup has it all — canned corn, of course, but also ground beef, beans, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and crunchy tortilla strips. Best of all, it's a one-pot recipe, which makes cooking and cleanup a breeze.
6. Karly Eats' Korean Corn Cheese
Corn cheese is a surprisingly versatile Korean-American dish made from corn, mayonnaise, sugar, butter, and mozzarella cheese. It's often served as an appetizer at Korean BBQ restaurants, either as a dipping sauce for chips or bread or as a standalone dish eaten with a spoon. It pairs perfectly with soju, a Korean alcoholic beverage.
7. Food Makes Me Happy's Hash Brown Scrambled Eggs
Corn isn't often served as a breakfast food, but in this dish, it's combined with some breakfast icons: hash browns, eggs, and bacon. Everything is scrambled together in a single pan for easy cleanup.