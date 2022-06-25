7 Easy Canned Corn Recipes You Need to Try This Summer

If you don't find the idea of canned corn too appetizing, well, we wouldn't blame you. But the shelf-stable staple can actually be used to delicious effect! While we'd probably prefer fresh corn if we were eating it plain, canned corn can be a huge timesaver when it comes to corn-filled recipes — simply drain the water (if necessary) and go.

Check out these seven recipes that put canned corn to good use.

1. Sechu (Ce Tiu)'s Corn Fritters

Sweet, savory, and fried, these corn fritters are sure to satisfy any craving. And they're extremely easy to make — just toss all the ingredients into a bowl, mix them up, make some patties, and fry them.

Get the full recipe here.

2. 6 Hummingbirds Kitchen's Corn Soup

This creamy, crunchy soup is as comforting as it gets. Its list of ingredients is very simple: two types of canned corn, milk, butter, cornstarch, and seasonings. The recipe creator notes that this soup has been made by their mother for decades.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Rabbit & Wolves' Vegan Jalapeño Popper Corn Salad

If you're in need of a summer cookout side dish, this is it. Enjoy roasted corn, savory "bacon" soy curls, spicy jalapeños, and creamy vegan cheese in this flavor-packed salad that "tastes just like a jalapeño popper," according to the recipe creator.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Immaculate Bites' Scalloped Corn

Step aside, scalloped potatoes. Scalloped corn is the new side dish in town! This easy-to-make, super cheesy recipe can even be meal-prepped and made in advance — and it freezes well if you have any leftovers. But that's a big ​if​!

Get the full recipe here.

5. A Simple Pantry's One-Pot Enchilada Soup

This hearty soup has it all — canned corn, of course, but also ground beef, beans, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and crunchy tortilla strips. Best of all, it's a one-pot recipe, which makes cooking and cleanup a breeze.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Karly Eats' Korean Corn Cheese

Corn cheese is a surprisingly versatile Korean-American dish made from corn, mayonnaise, sugar, butter, and mozzarella cheese. It's often served as an appetizer at Korean BBQ restaurants, either as a dipping sauce for chips or bread or as a standalone dish eaten with a spoon. It pairs perfectly with soju, a Korean alcoholic beverage.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Food Makes Me Happy's Hash Brown Scrambled Eggs

Corn isn't often served as a breakfast food, but in this dish, it's combined with some breakfast icons: hash browns, eggs, and bacon. Everything is scrambled together in a single pan for easy cleanup.

Get the full recipe here.