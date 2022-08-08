This Satisfying Hack Will Remove the Husk (and Silks!) From Your Corn

If you're like most folks, sweet corn is a classic part of your summer menu. Not only is it in season during the warmer months, but it's also delicious with fan-favorite barbecue dishes. However, shucking corn — and picking out the silks — can be time-consuming, especially if you're serving a crowd.

Luckily, there's a hack for that, and it's painfully simple. In a TikTok video, user @meadweaver microwaves an ear of corn (in the husk) for four minutes. Next, they cut off the end and squeeze the husk. The corn will seamlessly slide out of the husk, cooked and silk-free.

"Wow! I ran to the kitchen to test this and [it was] perfectly cooked, no strings attached!" said one person in the comments section. "It works just as he said. We tried it last night and the corn was perfect," noted another user.

But how does this method work, exactly? According to Food Network, microwaving corn in the husk creates steam, which helps separate the husk and silks. Food Network also recommends microwaving the corn for three minutes (instead of four), which is certainly worth trying if you want to save some time.

And just in case you're wondering, yes — you can microwave multiple ears of corn at once. According to Cook's Illustrated, it can be done with three to four ears at the same time, which is likely the maximum amount that will fit in your microwave anyway.

