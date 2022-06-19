The next time you're faced with a stale bagel, you'll want to try a hack shared by @tastegreatfoodie on TikTok. Not only will it save your old, dry bagels — but it's also ridiculously easy to do.

The first step is to sprinkle water on all sides of the stale bagel. Next, wrap the bagel in aluminum foil, then heat it in the oven for 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes. The bagel will become wonderfully soft and chewy, as if it was freshly baked.

But why does this technique work, exactly? For starters, the water helps rehydrate the bagel, which is essential for reviving its taste and texture. Meanwhile, the foil keeps in this moisture as it heats up in the oven. Without the foil, the water will simply evaporate.

Also, after using this bagel hack, be sure to save the aluminum foil. You can easily reuse it for future stale bagels or other recipes.

How to properly store bagels:

To prevent dry bagels to begin with, it's important to store them correctly. The first rule of thumb is to avoid the refrigerator. Otherwise, your bagels will quickly go stale.

Instead, you'll want to store them at room temperature in an air-tight container. Many people recommend resealable plastic bags, but if you're trying to cut down on plastic waste, a reusable container will do.

For bagels that you won't be eating anytime soon, opt for the freezer. Start by slicing each bagel in half, then storing them in a freezer-safe air-tight container, like a silicone bag.

Other food hacks:

