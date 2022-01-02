This Hack Turns Leftover Nut Butter Into a Delicious Breakfast

We're all about tips and tricks for using every last bit of food. For starters, it's an excellent way to get your money's worth, considering food waste can be expensive. It can also make cleaning significantly easier. This is especially true when it comes to jars of nut butter, which are notoriously difficult to clean.

Luckily, it's possible transform that leftover nut butter into a tasty dish. In a recent TikTok video, environmental activist and actress Bonnie Wright (who you might recognize from the ​Harry Potter​ film series) demonstrates how to make Bircher muesli — a type of overnight oats — using an almost-empty jar of peanut butter.

The first step is to add oats, grated apple, orange juice, and milk of your choice to the jar. (Wright also added sultanas, or dried white grapes, but this ingredient is totally optional.) Next, secure the lid and shake the jar, then place it in the refrigerator overnight. Come morning, the mixture will have transformed into a delicious and healthy breakfast.

As you eat the oatmeal, it will be easy to remove ​every​ last bit of nut butter. It sure beats scraping out a sticky mess with a knife or spoon. What's more, you can use this hack with any type of nut butter — or even leftover jam.

What is Bircher muesli, exactly?

Bircher muesli is basically the OG overnight oatmeal. It's also called Swiss oatmeal, as it was created in Switzerland in the early 1900s. According to BBC Travel, Bircher muesli is traditionally made with rolled oats, grated apple, cinnamon, yogurt, nuts, and seeds.

However, you can definitely customize it with other ingredients like sliced bananas or berries. The recipe also works with any type of milk, including plant-based options. We'd recommend following the proportions in Wright's recipe, then experimenting from there. Enjoy!