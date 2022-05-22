This Brilliant Hack Will Make Your Spinach Last for Weeks

If you're looking to up your intake of leafy greens, you can't go wrong with baby spinach. After all, it's super easy to add to recipes, especially once it's been cooked. The only catch? Baby spinach is often sold in large batches. This can be difficult to finish before it goes bad, especially if you live alone.

But as it turns out, it's possible to keep your spinach fresh for weeks. As user @tastegreatfoodie explains in a TikTok video, all you need to do is line an air-tight container with paper towels. Next, add a layer of pre-washed spinach, then place another paper towel on top. Gently press down to pack down the spinach.

Continue adding alternating layers of spinach and paper towels until the container is full. Finish with a sheet of paper towel, secure the lid, then store in the refrigerator as usual. When stored in this way, your greens will stay fresh for up to one month.

If you notice moisture accumulating on the top sheet of paper towel, switch it out with a dry one. That said, consider checking the container every few days to ensure the paper towels are dry.

With this technique up your sleeve, you'll be able to buy spinach in bulk more often, ultimately saving you money. As one user on TikTok commented, "I was literally going to buy [spinach] at Costco today but I didn't get it because I thought it would go bad. Thank you!"

Can you use this hack without paper towels?

For an eco-friendly alternative, use tea towels instead of the paper kind. Just make sure the tea towels are totally clean and dry before using them. This way, you'll be able to wash and reuse the tea towels for your next batch of spinach.

