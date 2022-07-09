TikTokers Are Turning Furniture Into Chia Pets, and We Have Questions

You can always count on TikTok to spawn the weirdest trends. Case in point: People on the platform are covering their furniture in chia seeds, essentially turning said items into oversized Chia Pets. We can't make this up.

In case you need a refresher on Chia Pets, they're terracotta figurines designed to look animals or pop culture icons. You spread chia seeds onto the figurine and water them daily, which causes them to sprout and look like animal fur or hair. They were also super popular during the '80s and '90s.

But TikTokers are taking it a step further. Instead of growing chia seeds on decorative items, they're spreading them on actual furniture. For example, user @alispagnola turned their toilet — yes, ​toilet​ — into a Chia Pet, an endeavor that's gone viral on TikTok.

User @roominbloomnyc also created a Chia Pet mirror, while @growithjessie grew chia seeds on their shower door and fixtures. Well, that's certainly one way to add greenery in the bathroom!

Considering the popularity of plants and nostalgia, it's no surprise that Chia Pets are making a comeback. Still, we're definitely fascinated (and confused) by this trend. The Internet never ceases to amaze us.

How to grow chia seeds on furniture:

If you're brave enough to try this trend, you'll need a ​lot​ of chia seeds. You can certainly use chia seeds from the grocery store, but it likely won't be enough to cover an entire piece of furniture. That said, you may want to buy chia seeds in bulk.

Stir the chia seeds with water until the mixture forms a thick, gel-like consistency. Spread the seeds onto the furniture, then water them daily until they sprout. You can use a watering can for this step, though if your surface is vertical, a spray bottle might be easier.

Of course, your homemade Chia Pet won't last forever, so be sure to keep an eye on your creation. Remove and discard the chia seeds as soon as it starts to smell or look moldy, which will likely happen after a few days.