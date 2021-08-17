Stop Everything: There's a New Girl Scout Cookie

Girl Scout Cookie fans (aka everyone), listen up! The Girl Scouts have been baking up a new cookie idea and they just unveiled it to the world. According to ​Food & Wine​, the new treat is called Adventurefuls and, essentially, it's a sea salt caramel brownie cookie. Are you drooling yet?

"An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures," reads the cookie description on the Girl Scouts website.

This new sweet joins fan favorites like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Tagalongs, and Do-si-dos. This past season, Girl Scouts also added the French toast-flavored Toast-Yay!

Now, for the bad news: The Adventurefuls cookie won't be available until the Girl Scout Cookie season (typically January to April) in 2022. However, it's important to note that this season varies by location, so you'll want to check with your local troop to see when they'll be selling cookies. You can use this finder to locate a Girl Scouts troop near you.

Can you make the Adventurefuls cookie at home?

While you won't be able to make homemade cookies taste exactly the same, there are recipes for salted caramel brownie cookies out there. Lauren's Latest has a recipe for brownie cookies stuffed with salted caramel. So when you break the cookie in half, you get a tasty caramel pull that is sure to make your sweet tooth sing.

Baked by an Introvert also has a recipe for fudge chocolate cookies that are topped with caramel and sea salt. If you'd prefer a little less caramel that's more spread out on your cookie, this is the recipe for you.

Of course, you could always try to recreate Adventurefuls by making brownie cookies, creating a divot in the center, filling that impression with caramel crème, topping it with sea salt, and drizzling it with caramel. But that would definitely require more trial, error, and time.