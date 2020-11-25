8 Ornament Storage Solutions That Will Prevent Unnecessary Post-Holiday Headaches

It's time to take on a project you probably don't think much about, at least not until December — your Christmas decorations. Specifically, organizing your ornaments. Think about it: How many times have you gone to decorate your tree only to be dismayed when you see yet another broken ornament? That could be due to not packaging them up after the holidays as well as you could. And we get it — you want to get the take-down over with as quickly as possible.

But we're here to tell you that with the help of ornament storage, you can protect and stash those little treasures quickly and efficiently. Here are eight solutions that will keep your ornaments safe and sound all year long.

The dividers in this organizer are actually storage trays that can effortlessly be moved from place to place — upping the ease of tree decorating. The zippers on each side of the box allow for a fast collapse, and the long carrying handles are great for lugging the container from your storage space to your living room.

If you're in the market for a super straightforward ornament storage idea (with a handy label), look to this bestseller from Amazon. It can store up to 64 ornaments within the cardboard dividers.

This simple storage solution offers 120 ornament slots, but if you're an owner of oversized or oddly shaped ornaments, you have the option to remove as many dividers as necessary for the perfect fit.

When gathering your ornaments, you may want to consider a way to store your Christmas tree as well. This set is made for just that, and it's in a festive plaid pattern that'll allow you to zip up your tree and 48 ornaments with ease. If you're strictly on the hunt for an ornament storage solution, the divided holder is also sold individually.

Most ornament storage solutions are made for only ornaments, but if you're looking for a little extra storage, consider this option from Wayfair. It has handles (so it'll be easy to carry down to the basement), and in addition to 64 slots for ornaments, it has side pockets and clear interior pockets for bonus items.

This ornament storage idea is pretty simple (36 slots with removable trays and adjustable dividers), but the thing we like most about it is that it showcases a pretty snowflake pattern.

These stackable plastic boxes are the epitome of an effortless storage solution. The two organizers, with 75 storage slots each, are ideal for even the most extravagant holiday decorators.

This top-rated bag is ultra-sturdy, able to stand on its own even with the gridded trays removed, making it super easy to stack on top of other stored items. The pocket in front is perfect for stockings or any miscellaneous holiday accessories, and its 72 compartments with a diameter of 4 inches each are excellent for even your large ornaments.