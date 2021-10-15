The 10 Most Outrageous Advent Calendars of 2021

'Tis the season for over-the-top advent calendars (fa la la la la, la la la la). But seriously, one of our favorite parts of the holidays is finding the most extra advent calendars of the year. Here are the 10 most ridiculous/amazing/droolworthy ones of 2021.

1. Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2021, $295

Beauty buffs: This one's for you. Filled with the best-selling products of the year, this advent calendar is valued at over $1,000.

2. WSJ Wine The World of Wine 2021 Advent Calendar, $139.99

This fan-favorite includes 24 quarter-bottles for a glass of wine every night leading up to Christmas. Cheers to that!

3. La Mer The World Of La Mer 12-Piece Holiday Advent Calendar Set, $560

Potentially the most luxurious of all, this La Mer set will bring skincare fanatics to tears.

4. The Urban Botanist Limited Edition Plant Advent Calendar, $230

Plant obsessed? You're not alone. Adorn your house with a new treat every day for 24 days.

5. Happy Socks Advent Calendar Gift Box, $225

Everyone knows someone with a minor addiction to fun socks.

6. Fortnum & Mason Fortnum's Feasting Advent Calendar, $284.44

Filled up with a variety of teas, desserts, snacks, and more — this would be so fun to have around the house all season long.

7. Wedgwood 2021 Advent Calendar, $750

Who doesn't need $750 worth of porcelain ornaments?

8. Missoma 12 Days Of Missoma Advent Calendar, $465

Missoma crafts some of our favorite jewelry ever, so this calendar makes our hearts skip a beat.

9. Fortnum & Mason Fortnum's Tea Filled Wooden Advent Calendar, $206.22

Here's the tea. And a whole lot of it.

10. 007 James Bond 12 Days of Bond Paper-Wrapped Advent Calendar, $235

"Bond, James Bond." "Shaken, not stirred." Okay, that's all we got.

