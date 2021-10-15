The 10 Most Outrageous Advent Calendars of 2021

'Tis the season for over-the-top advent calendars (fa la la la la, la la la la). But seriously, one of our favorite parts of the holidays is finding the most extra advent calendars of the year. Here are the 10 most ridiculous/amazing/droolworthy ones of 2021.

Beauty buffs: This one's for you. Filled with the best-selling products of the year, this advent calendar is valued at over $1,000.

This fan-favorite includes 24 quarter-bottles for a glass of wine every night leading up to Christmas. Cheers to that!

Potentially the most luxurious of all, this La Mer set will bring skincare fanatics to tears.

Plant obsessed? You're not alone. Adorn your house with a new treat every day for 24 days.

Everyone knows someone with a minor addiction to fun socks.

Filled up with a variety of teas, desserts, snacks, and more — this would be so fun to have around the house all season long.

Who doesn't need $750 worth of porcelain ornaments?

Missoma crafts some of our favorite jewelry ever, so this calendar makes our hearts skip a beat.

Here's the tea. And a whole lot of it.

"Bond, James Bond." "Shaken, not stirred." Okay, that's all we got.