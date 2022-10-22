18 Christmas Ornaments You Should Already Add to Your Cart

Are you looking for something unique to add to your Christmas tree instead of traditional tinsel and popcorn? Here's a list of 18 Christmas ornaments that are affordable, beautiful, and very easy to incorporate into your tree.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The perfect Christmas ornaments to add some shimmer to your tree in a mix of golds, silvers, and whites. This set of 18 comes with a mixture of glitter, matte, and shiny balls to give our Christmas tree some shine and depth.

Advertisement

Add a touch of elegance and glamor to your Christmas tree with these ornaments in pearl white and iridescent glass. These are ideal to combine with smaller Christmas ornaments in similar hues to create a delicate accent that will make your tree look much more special.

Advertisement

These metallic ornaments add a touch of modernism to any Christmas tree. A combination of radiant hues like deep red, teal, raisin, silver, and bronze creates a harmonious collection to elevate your tree and make it look modern and fresh.

Advertisement

If you're looking for minimalist and Scandi-inspired ornaments for your Christmas tree, these west elm rope ball ornaments are perfect. Available in a white/natural color, they can be combined with wooden ornaments to create a more natural-looking tree.

Advertisement

These hand-painted ornaments are beautiful and unique for a boho-inspired or eclectic feel. Perfect for adding a touch of color to your tree without overdoing it. If you choose these ornaments, pair them with tone-down matte solid color ones so that they can be the show's star.

Advertisement

A nod to vintage European style, these hand-painted ornaments come in unique silhouettes to make a statement on your tree. Topped with a gold cap and sheer black ribbon, these will add a touch of whimsical elegance to any Christmas tree.

Advertisement

Break away from traditional ball ornaments and add an elegant kid-friendly touch to your tree this year. These wool animal Christmas ornaments are a beautiful way to add playfulness, texture, and cuteness to your tree. An excellent option for homes with children.

Advertisement

For anyone looking for sparkly ornaments without the intense shine, these crystallized ornaments add a touch of sparkle to your tree as they reflect the glow of the Christmas lights. Ideal for matching a home with a somber and traditional modern decor.

These beautiful swirled ornaments feature classic holiday colors in modern hues to give you an artistic appeal that will stay modern year after year. They'll be an eye-catching addition to your tree as they let hints of light through the glass and drench your tree in beautiful colors.

For homes with little children, these holiday character ornaments are a must-have. Not only does the ornament resemble an adorable stuffed animal, but Rudolph's nose actually turns red for festive and interactive ornaments kids will love. There's also a Santa and Bumble (the ice man) ornament.

A classic and timeless ornament set in black and white hues with sage accents. This ornament set is ideal for any home looking to design a sophisticated Christmas tree. Let these ornaments be the star of the night by pairing them with black and white ornaments and matte silver balls.

You can count on this set when you need Christmas ornaments that will dress up the entire tree. A mix of ball ornaments with candy-shaped, star-shaped, heart-shaped, and lightbulb-shaped ornaments designed to match perfectly together. Available in multiple colors, including red, gold, and silver.

A beautiful addition to your Christmas tree, this set features 12 unique ornaments representing a verse from the beloved holiday carol "The 12 Days of Christmas." Make it a holiday tradition to add a new one to your tree as you explore each day's verses.

Try something different this year with a set of ornaments inspired by Chinese vases. These tree ornaments are covered in stylish fabric, are super easy to store, and will last for years. The set comes in different sizes to give enough space for small and larger ornaments.

This breathtaking Christmas ornament replicates the Times Square 2023 Masterpiece Ball. It highlights myriad panels in beautiful red that glow the moment lights hit it. Place it in the center of your tree to give it a centerstage moment.

This charming ornament set is perfect for Scandinavian-inspired homes. The 12-piece felt ornament set is inspired by the famous Christmas carol "12 Days of Christmas." Each ornament reflects a verse in the song.

These painted Christmas ornaments are just too charming. They add an elegant touch to your festive decor. Each ornament features a festive scene in toned-down colors for a nostalgic and classic look. Place them by the top-to-middle section of your tree to make them the center of attention.

These mouth-blown ball ornaments are recycled glass with brass caps for the ultra-modern house. Each ornament is slightly different from the other, giving you a genuinely unique look. The antique effect of the ornament makes it more intriguing and memorable.