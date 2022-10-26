18 Essential Pieces of Outdoor Holiday Decor From Wayfair

Wayfair is obviously a go-to destination for all our furniture needs, but did you know it has the most epic selection of holiday decor, too? And beyond lush garlands and festive tablescape supplies, the retailer will hook you up with anything and everything for your outdoor seasonal setup. Whether you're seeking a full lawn of gigantic blow-ups or sticking to a subtle and sophisticated vibe, we promise Wayfair will not let you down. Be the best house on the block with these 18 favorites.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Welcome the snow no matter the weather.

Advertisement

Dreamy, elegant, and classic.

Advertisement

This metal reindeer is more like a modern sculpture.

Advertisement

No need to wrap your branches when you display this set of three faux birch trees.

Advertisement

Well, this may very well be the most charming thing we've ever seen.

Advertisement

You simply can't go wrong with an inflatable.

Advertisement

This reindeer family is equal parts tasteful and adorable.

Advertisement

A subtle, monochromatic holiday doormat never fails.

Whether you line them up or stick with one solo lamppost, this illuminated pick will bring some major holiday magic.

We all deserve a little extra love this time of year and your mailbox is no exception.

Create a cohesive outdoor area with this matching wreath.

String lights are an easy way to feel a little festive.

This pattern will add a pop of color without feeling overly busy.

This penguin duo may be pricey, but no detail goes unnoticed — just look at those fluffy scarves!

You may very well want to keep this up all year round.

Hello and welcome to Candy Cane Lane.

Bring the holiday cheer with these adorable hugging snowmen.

Feeling a little playful? Say no more.