18 Essential Pieces of Outdoor Holiday Decor From Wayfair

By Erin Lassner October 26, 2022
Wayfair is obviously a go-to destination for all our furniture needs, but did you know it has the most epic selection of holiday decor, too? And beyond lush garlands and festive tablescape supplies, the retailer will hook you up with anything and everything for your outdoor seasonal setup. Whether you're seeking a full lawn of gigantic blow-ups or sticking to a subtle and sophisticated vibe, we promise Wayfair will not let you down. Be the best house on the block with these 18 favorites.

1. The Holiday Aisle Snowflake Lighted Display, $66.99

Welcome the snow no matter the weather.

2. Steelside Ceibhfhionn Lighted Faux Pinecone Garland, $54.99

Dreamy, elegant, and classic.

3. The Holiday Aisle Grazing Lawn Art Figurine, $59.99

This metal reindeer is more like a modern sculpture.

4. Mercury Row Lighted Trees (set of 3), $161.99

No need to wrap your branches when you display this set of three faux birch trees.

5. The Twillery Co. Patnode Lighted Display, $36.99

Well, this may very well be the most charming thing we've ever seen.

6. The Holiday Aisle Rotating Snowman Inflatable, $99.99

You simply can't go wrong with an inflatable.

7. The Holiday Aisle The Holiday Reindeer Family Lighted Display, $146.99

This reindeer family is equal parts tasteful and adorable.

8. The Holiday Aisle Dahab Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat, $32.99

A subtle, monochromatic holiday doormat never fails.

9. Three Posts Lamppost LED Lighted Display, $94.99

Whether you line them up or stick with one solo lamppost, this illuminated pick will bring some major holiday magic.

10. Three Posts Crestwood Lighted Faux Spruce Swag, $45.99

We all deserve a little extra love this time of year and your mailbox is no exception.

11. Three Posts Kaye Faux Lighted Wreath, $46.99

Create a cohesive outdoor area with this matching wreath.

12. The Party Aisle Cottone Solar Powered 30-Bulb Globe String Lights (set of 2), $39.99

String lights are an easy way to feel a little festive.

13. The Holiday Aisle Modesta Outdoor Door Mat, $32.99

This pattern will add a pop of color without feeling overly busy.

14. The Holiday Aisle 2-Piece Penguin Lighted Display Set, $195.99

This penguin duo may be pricey, but no detail goes unnoticed — just look at those fluffy scarves!

15. The Holiday Aisle Sphere Lighted Display, $82.99

You may very well want to keep this up all year round.

16. Northlight Seasonal Candy Cane Lighted Display, $45.99

Hello and welcome to Candy Cane Lane.

17. The Holiday Aisle Metal Lovely Snowman Decor, $34.99

Bring the holiday cheer with these adorable hugging snowmen.

18. The Holiday Aisle Inflatable Flamingo, $49.99

Feeling a little playful? Say no more.

