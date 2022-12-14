Dazzle Your Guests With These 6 New Year’s Eve Decorations From Amazon

Dazzle your guests with a New Year's Eve gathering they'll never forget. Whether you're getting dressed to the nines or having a casual night in with your closest pals, it's always a good idea to ring in the new year with an extra dose of sparkle and glam. From on-theme photo backdrops to disco ball foil curtains, here are six of our favorite ways to welcome 2023.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Photo Backdrop

Guests will be so fired up to see your festive photo backdrop. And since it's easy and compact to store, you'll be able to use it year after year.

Greatest Garland

Whether strung up on the wall, laid across the tablescape, or hung from the doorway, this set of four sparkly garlands is sure to please. Plus, they can be used for a variety of other occasions and celebrations too.

Advertisement

Best Banner

It's time to add a little pink to the party. This set includes a sparkly circle garland, a pack of nine tassels, and nine glossy balloons, but the "Happy New Year" garland is the real star of the show. String it all up in one place or scatter it throughout the house.

Advertisement

Most Fun Flutes

Cheers to the cutest disposable flutes we've ever seen. Each set comes with 30 plastic glasses that'll add extra sparkle to your favorite champagne.

Best Balloons

Keep it classic with these affordable foil balloons. They come in a wide variety of colors, from silver and gold to hot pink, light blue, and even rainbow.

Advertisement

Coolest Foil Curtains

Disco balls took 2022 by storm, so it's time to pay homage with these iridescent disco-ball-shaped foil curtains. Whether used in a doorway or as a photo backdrop, this set of two is sure to be a hit.