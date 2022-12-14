Dazzle Your Guests With These 6 New Year’s Eve Decorations From Amazon

By Erin Lassner December 14, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Dazzle your guests with a New Year's Eve gathering they'll never forget. Whether you're getting dressed to the nines or having a casual night in with your closest pals, it's always a good idea to ring in the new year with an extra dose of sparkle and glam. From on-theme photo backdrops to disco ball foil curtains, here are six of our favorite ways to welcome 2023.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Photo Backdrop

Select between three fabric sizes for this festive New Year's Eve backdrop. It can be washed, ironed, and stored for years of use. Time to get your glam shot!

Amazon

Beleco Fabric Happy New Year Backdrop

Guests will be so fired up to see your festive photo backdrop. And since it's easy and compact to store, you'll be able to use it year after year.

Greatest Garland

Add a little sparkle to your setup with these four strings of garland. Each piece is made with heavy-duty cardstock and hand sewn with sturdy silver string, and can be cut to different lengths, if desired.

Amazon

Decor365 Glitter Paper Garlands (set of 4)

Whether strung up on the wall, laid across the tablescape, or hung from the doorway, this set of four sparkly garlands is sure to please. Plus, they can be used for a variety of other occasions and celebrations too.

Advertisement

Best Banner

Well, this is just about the cutest decor set we've ever seen. The "Happy New Year" banner comes with a sparkly circle garland, a pack of nine rose gold tassels, and nine bonus balloons.

Amazon

KatchOn Happy New Year Decorations 2023

It's time to add a little pink to the party. This set includes a sparkly circle garland, a pack of nine tassels, and nine glossy balloons, but the "Happy New Year" garland is the real star of the show. String it all up in one place or scatter it throughout the house.

Advertisement

Most Fun Flutes

Jazz up the party with this festive take on champagne flutes. They're sturdy and durable, BPA-free, and will warrant endless compliments.

Amazon

Jolly Chef Disposable Champagne Flutes (set of 30)

Cheers to the cutest disposable flutes we've ever seen. Each set comes with 30 plastic glasses that'll add extra sparkle to your favorite champagne.

Best Balloons

Impress your guests with these classic yet cool number balloons. Choose from over 10 colors and rest easy knowing you're getting a quality product for a very affordable price.

Amazon

Goer Number Balloons for 2023

Keep it classic with these affordable foil balloons. They come in a wide variety of colors, from silver and gold to hot pink, light blue, and even rainbow.

Advertisement

Coolest Foil Curtains

Disco into the new year with this set of foil curtains. Each one measures 3-by-7 feet but the two can be seamlessly hung together to span across 6 feet.

Amazon

xo, Fetti Disco Ball Foil Curtain (set of 2)

Disco balls took 2022 by storm, so it's time to pay homage with these iridescent disco-ball-shaped foil curtains. Whether used in a doorway or as a photo backdrop, this set of two is sure to be a hit.

Outdoor Lanterns
The Best Outdoor Lanterns on Amazon
by Lucy Bedewi
Hurom juicer with fruits and vegetables in kitchen
The 5 Best Juicers on Amazon
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy