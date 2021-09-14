Make This the Year of the Front Porch with These Welcoming Upgrades

Does anything say "peak fall" like crisp weather, fallen leaves, spicy scents... and a festively decorated front porch? Whether you're all about lining your steps with pumpkins, or you prefer to lean into the seasonal decor a little more subtly, these simple upgrades will easily make your porch the most welcoming on the block.

And because you can get everything you need from Walmart, you can actually spend time enjoying your new outdoor gathering space rather than spending all day running errands. Need some porch decor inspiration? Keep scrolling for eight seasonal-yet-classic ideas.

To give your front porch a little retro flair, try these vintage-inspired, black cage frames with low-watt Edison bulbs that give off a warm, welcoming glow.

If farmhouse vibes are more your thing, adding this easy-to-install porch swing to the front of your house will add some quintessential charm without much effort. Bonus points if you complete the setup with a few plush throw pillows.

Invite guests to sit down and stay a while (or curl up solo with a cozy blanket and a good book) in these acacia wood rockers that are basically made for people watching.

Nothing rolls out the welcome mat to your home like, well, an actual welcome mat. Choose one with a cheeky phrase that will greet guests before you get to the door.

Speaking of waiting by the door, this high-tech doorbell has a built-in high definition camera and infrared night vision so you'll always know who's knocking.

If the surface of your porch itself needs a refresh, this stone grey paint adds a crisp finish to any floor.

All it takes is a few well-placed plants and some stylish planters to instantly up the curb appeal of your home — minimal green thumb required. Opt for filling them with hardy, fall-blooming flowers like pumpkin-spice-scented mums (yes, they really exist).

Multi-purpose furniture is ideal for small spaces, and this plant stand is no exception. This mini table can hold a refreshing drink, a cute succulent, or festive fall decorations.

