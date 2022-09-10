We’re Calling It: Apothecore Is About to Take Over Fall

By Erin Lassner September 10, 2022
Between cottagecore, Barbiecore, cluttercore, fairycore, goblincore, and so on, the internet is addicted to categorizing niche design styles as their very own -core. And honestly, we're here for it, which is why we're using our trend-spotting skills to predict fall's latest and greatest: apothecore.

This Hunker-coined term references a modern take on everything you'd find in an old apothecary, from cabinets with tiny drawers to glass jars and vintage-inspired labels. And instead of limiting these items to a medicine cabinet, they can and should be sprinkled throughout the entire home, with glass canisters used as bud vases, spice jars, toiletry holders, and candle vessels, and antique apothecary cabinets used as office organizers, bedroom dressers, and kitchen storage. Think ​Practical Magic-​vibes​:​ unique, vintage-inspired pieces that almost conjure cottagecore, but instead of pretty pastels and lavender fields, you have moody hues, lots of candlelight, and fall foliage.

To get a better idea of what we predict will take over fall 2022, here are a selection of our favorite apothecore picks to ensure you're ahead of the trend.

1. Rainie Love Diamond Faceted Jar, $11.99-$15.95

2. Avondale Apothecary Accent Chest, $816

3. Tiffany Style Floral Table Lamp, $194.99

4. Ballard Designs Apothicaire Cabinet, $399

5. Serene Spaces Living Bud Vases (set of 6), $24

6. Apothecary Glass Bath Accessories, $15-$35

7. KMwares 3-Piece Apothecary Jar Set, $19.99

8. Pottery Barn McCarthy 3-Light Glass Pendant, $249

9. Black Cat Curiosity Co. Apothecary Cabinet, starting at $325

10. Pottery Barn Rotary Spice Rack with 9 Glass Jars, $89.50

11. Afloral Natural Touch Pothos Artificial Plant, $58

12. Enchanted Journal Shop Candle in Antique Silver Creamer, $30

13. Kasutoo Herb and Spice Apothecary Labels, $13.99

14. KMwares Glass Jars With Airtight Lids (set of 12), $26.99

15. Rivertree Life 81 Blank Apothecary Weatherproof Labels, $6.95

16. Williams Sonoma Vintage Etched Tumblers (set of 4), $59.95

17. Blossom and Blooms Apothecary Jar, $26

18. The Gothic Chandlery Apothecary Double Wick Candle, $35

