These 10 Fall Mantel Decorating Ideas Are Downright Swoon-Worthy

Autumn is one of our favorite times of year and decorating is a big part of that. As the weather gets colder, we want to make the inside of our home even more welcoming. Plus, who wouldn't want to bring those beautiful fall hues into their home? An easy way to do just that is to give your fireplace mantel a quick seasonal makeover.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Take a peek at these 10 eye-catching displays and get inspired to infuse some autumnal flavor into your space. All that's left to do is kick back and relax with a cup of hot spiked ... ahem, we mean spiced apple cider.

1. Take advantage of every inch.

Interior designer Jenny Books utilizes the mantle and fireplace to her full advantage, incorporating autumnal accents throughout. We love the mix of pumpkins, mirrors, romantic candles, and fall foliage. It's simple yet seasonal.

2. Blend in lots of autumnal florals.

Fall meets romantic glamour in this sweet abode. A carved fireplace surround topped with seasonal fresh blooms and a gilded mirror sets the scene for the perfect fireside date night for two. Complete with a cozy rug and comfy lounge chairs.

​Get the look​: Kelly Clarkson Home Contemporary Accent Mirror, $264.99

3. Go bright and colorful.

Autumnal hues aren't for everyone, and Chelsea from Making Home Base expertly shows how to combine your personal color pallet with the fall theme. Grab a number of small pumpkins, paint them to match your style, and get decorating. We love how this fall-inspired mantle didn't require a full mantle makeover, instead working with the color pallet and pieces she already had.

Advertisement

​Get the look​: Time and Tide Design Nautical Pumpkins, $17

4. Build layers.

Start with a round mirror. Then layer with smaller mirrors, matching picture frames, a seasonal scent, and the perfect fall floral arrangement. We're inspired by Ashley's modern glam approach that offers loads of depth and dimension.

​Get the look​: Afloral Dried Terracotta Melaleuca Bracteata Leaf Bundle, $16

5. Go rustic for the win.

Take a cue from blogger Nelly Friedel and turn your modern farmhouse mantel into a fall fantasy. All you need to recreate this gorgeous display is a round mirror, a little greenery, some white mini pumpkins, and a handful of old weathered books for extra rustic flair. Complete the look with an assortment of books and pumpkins on the hearth below.

​Get the look​: Hello Lullu Bundle of Books, $12+

6. Keep it classic.

Fans of a more classic, slightly less festive aesthetic will appreciate the mantel Leslie, the interior decorator behind Deeply Southern Home, put together. Fall is brought in through deep reds and dried flowers, perfectly complimenting her (seasonally appropriate) painting of a fall landscape.

Advertisement

​Get the look​: Legendary Wall Art Lakeside Autumn Trees, $95.99

7. Add sentiment.

Hosting friends and family for Thanksgiving? Create a space for loved ones to gather with a festive sign like we see in Comfort & Joy Cottage's setup. Bonus points for adding pumpkins, a stunning dried floral arrangement, and string lights.

​Get the look​: Shoppes of Spoonville Autumn Farmhouse Sign, $55

8. Channel your inner-maximalist.

Why stop at one candle when you could do four? We love the sentiment of maximalism. Because sometimes, and especially in fall, more is better. Molly of Little Cajun House's mantle is giving us maximalism inspiration, with a plethora of candles, books, mirrors, signage, and vases.

​Get the look​: Anthropologie Cecelia Mirror, $348

9. Try something darker.

As much as we love a pristine white mantle and pastel pumpkins, we can't help but fall in love with HGTVs moodier take on a fall mantle. The vibrant orange pumpkin banner pops against the dark backdrop (perhaps there's a reason Halloween goes for orange and black) while the metallic painted pumpkins add a modern touch.

Advertisement

​Get the look​: WallsByMe Black and White Removable Wallpaper, $115.99 a roll

10. Create the illusion of a mantel.

Don't have a traditional mantel over your fireplace? No problem! This DIY by Amber Thrane is a beautifully clever way to create the illusion of a mantel decked out with autumnal foliage. And bonus, this installation will still work even if you have a mantel.

​Get the look​: Urban Outfitters Macramé Hanging Shelf, $29