8 Accent Chests That Will Be Your Storage Secret Weapon

Maybe you never considered what an accent chest can do for your home, but it's an easy way to sneak in a little extra storage — and who doesn't want more of that? Whether your living room is drowning in old DVDs, or your bedroom is overwhelmed by clothes that you never wear and yet can't seem to part with, this little cabinet can solve your problem by stylishly concealing the clutter. And when you can add more storage to your home affordably ​and​ still make it look good, that's something to get excited about. Scroll on for eight accent chests that will change the storage and organization game in your humble abode for the better.

Use this sleek, midcentury-inspired accent chest in your entryway, dining room, or home office. With adjustable shelves, you'll have plenty of room to stash board games, bar accessories, or extra gadgets to keep your living space free of clutter.

Drawing on Scandinavian style, this simple storage chest is the perfect mix of good looks and function. We especially love the dimension the textured doors provide to a space.

It doesn't get any cooler than this bright statement piece, which comes in a variety of colors and finishes. Its straight lines and vibrant yellow doors will reinvigorate your space new energy, while the handy interior shelves will do wonders for your home organization.

Natural woven rattan blends with beautiful blond wood for a true elevated staple. Plus, it will seamlessly match with a large range of home decor styles — everything from modern to traditional.

Rustic meets modern with this herringbone chest accented with brass powder-coated legs. Boasting 4.6/5 stars and nearly 300 reviews, this unique accent piece looks exceptionally high-end.

A smart choice for small spaces, this chest of drawers can easily store all of your odds and ends in their own separate compartments. Its mango wood and woven cane is sophisticated and timeless, making it a very sound investment piece.

This stunning cabinet has it all: clean lines, tasteful hardware, covered storage space, and an open shelf for displaying your fave books or mementos. Plus, its dusty blue hue will add a subtle pop of color to an otherwise neutral space.

With its smooth lines and simple pulls, this accent chest is a minimalist masterpiece. Show off your pretty everyday essentials atop the cabinet, and hide the rest behind the closed doors.