30 Blue Living Room Ideas That Will Make an Unforgettable Statement

Blue is a beloved color for any room in the house, and for good reason. Not only is it associated with trust, loyalty, wisdom, and confidence, but it's also linked to intelligence and faith — what's not to love about that? From navy to cobalt to sky blue, there is a wide variety of shades to choose from that will complement any decor style and look good in every room of the house. For instance: The timeless shade is widely embraced in bedrooms due to its calming properties, blue kitchens are beloved for their timelessness, and blue dining rooms are ripe for gatherings. While they might be a bit more under the radar, blue living rooms are classic and, thanks to the color's versatility, blue can be used to create spaces that range from sophisticated to approachable. Blue hues run the color gamut, making them easy to incorporate, whether you're looking for an energy-filled space or one that's serene.

"Thankfully, you really cannot go wrong with blue in a room. It is the most well-liked color on the wheel and complements most environments effortlessly. As an expected coastal color, the key to using blue is to not [overdo] it," says Karen B. Wolf, creative principal of K + Co. Living. "Use just enough to make the point (carefully place the color throughout the space). Also, stick to one shade of blue. Not all blues work as a team. Like any color, blue has undertones."

One of the benefits of embracing a blue color palette is that the hue is substantial enough to anchor a space — by way of painted walls, a large rug, or a piece of furniture — yet it can also be peppered in as an accent and play a supporting role to other colors. Pairing blue with neutrals such as white, black, gray, and tan is a no-brainer, but it looks just as lovely alongside more saturated jewel tones like yellow, pink, and green. When considering a blue color scheme, think about the mood you want to create. For example, pair a blue-gray shade with warm whites for a Scandi vibe. For a mood-boosting aesthetic, combine vibrant cobalt with high-contrast colors like red and orange.

It's also important to take the other finishes in the room into account. "Other factors that I consider when using blue are how much white millwork is in the room. If you want a crisp, nautical look, you can go deeper on the walls with a true navy, and the room will feel lively and not dark," says Wolf.

Ready for a little eye candy? Ahead you'll find stylish and creative ways to rock a blue palette in your living space.

30 Blue Living Room Ideas

1. Keep it classic with a blue and white color scheme.

White and blue are a tried-and-true, can't-go-wrong color pairing that you'll undoubtedly love for years to come. We adore how the two hues automatically create a fresh vibe in any space. For example, this inviting living room created by Alexandra of M&P Design Group has a soothing, airy ambiance thanks to that beautiful muted shade of blue.

2. Embrace green undertones.

Kristine Hall of Restoring Lansdowne made beautiful use of a rich blue-green shade to amp up the drama in her living room. The color is inspired by the naturally dramatic Scottish skies and sets the perfect backdrop for a luxe navy blue velvet sofa, plants, and sentimental photographs.

3. Welcome a tropical print.

There are plenty of playful blue living room ideas — case in point, this tropical space that belongs to artist Alyse Rodriquez. By opting for a highly patterned wallpaper, she made a feature out of a relatively simple setup. Not to mention, the colorful print is also the perfect way to showcase different shades of blue. Complete the eclectic look by pairing the blue wallpaper with woven baskets, colorful throw pillows, and plenty of lush foliage.

4. Create the illusion of space with stripes.

There's a reason why so many designers embrace stripes: The linear pattern helps create the illusion of space. Not to mention, it never goes out of style. Add vertical stripes to the walls of your living room, or horizontal ones like Emily Henderson did in this spatially challenged setup, using a rug to make the space feel more expansive.

5. Match the wall color to your sofa.

Interior design team 2LG Studio went with a tone-on-tone approach for the living area in this London townhouse. The light blue walls are an almost perfect match to the pale blue sofa, while the teal subway tile-clad wall in the dining room ties the two spaces together. The finished result is light, bright, and wonderfully cohesive.

6. Go moody with navy blue.

If you're feeling brave, darker color palettes can make any space feel like a little cocoon. For instance, the walls in this living room by Bayley Ward have been doused in a decadent shade of blue and paired with dark blue furniture to match. Imagine seeking refuge here on a chilly evening, getting cozy next to a crackling fire with a glass of wine in hand. Pure bliss.

7. Opt for robin's egg blue.

Don't be scared to look to nature for the perfect pop of color. Robin's egg blue is a versatile tone that works with a number of different color schemes, from similar pastels to earthy greens and even browns. We love the latter, seen here in the home of Ashley Rose from Sugar & Cloth, where the outside has well and truly been brought indoors.

8. Warm it up with lustrous brass accents.

Jess Hurrell from Gold is a Neutral has lived up to her blog's namesake with this glamorous blue living room idea. She paired the rich shade of navy blue with a dramatic speckled gold wallpaper from Jonathan Adler as well as brass fixtures and accessories to create a fabulous finish.

9. Lean gray.

Looking for a grown-up version of baby blue? Well, your search has come to an end. Follow the lead of this modern living room by Arent & Pyke and opt for a muted shade with gray undertones. Punctuate the design idea with bold colors like the coral lounge chairs, black bookcases, and navy sofa.

10. Add pops of color for an eclectic look.

This royal blue living room belonging to Katie from Come Down to the Woods embraces all things quirky and mixes colors and patterns throughout. The tropical wallpaper creates a striking backdrop for the shelves that seemingly disappear, while the brightly colored furniture makes quite the statement in its own right.

11. Consider barely-there blue walls.

Introduce blue into your color scheme, without creating a visual distraction, by pairing a barely-there shade of powder blue with white accents like Chango & Co. did in this transitional living room. Bonus: Painting most of the room in the same color also increases the verticality of your walls, making your ceiling feel taller.

12. Pair with pink.

This striking navy blue and pink scene is giving us life. The inky hue of the walls balances the cotton candy-colored loveseats brilliantly, while the emerald green coffee table is the cherry on top of this picture-perfect sundae.

13. Invite a bold accent wall.

There's no rule that says you have to paint every wall in your living room. Take note of this vibrant setup by September Workshop, and stick to a bold accent wall instead. A turquoise abstract painting complements the dynamic color, while the surrounding pieces of furniture and decor add a warm and inviting note.

14. Incorporate rustic elements.

One important component of creating balanced and visually pleasing spaces is the ability to blend warm and cool color schemes. Combining tints and shades from both sides of the color wheel rounds out a palette, rendering it neither flat nor sterile. In this rustic yet refined living room by Brooke Wagner, for example, the warmth of the oversize stone fireplace is tempered by the various cool blue tones for a perfectly balanced look.

15. Contrast with orange.

Ariel from PMQ for Two used a brighter hue to bring about a feeling of happiness in her living room makeover. She successfully created a warm, comfortable, and eclectic space using a fun patterned wallpaper and an orange-hued sofa. Colorful accents finish the vibrant look.

16. Complement a blue-green backdrop with plenty of greenery.

If you're torn between embracing a blue or a green color palette, teal is the perfect compromise, striking a balance between calming and energizing. Underscore the shade's green undertones and impart a relaxed bohemian vibe by layering a teal living room with an abundance of plants. Follow Sally Fazeli's lead and place greenery in various shapes and sizes on your mantel, bookcase, and coffee table.

17. Lighten the mood with yellow.

What's better than a living room design showcasing one on-trend color? A room flaunting two. And bonus: This floral wallpaper from Farrow & Ball makes combining both blue and yellow a cinch. The only thing left to do is accessorize with a pair of mustard yellow accent chairs and some of your fave pieces of furniture and decor.

18. Don't forget to paint the built-ins, too.

Paint your built-ins, millwork, and radiator cover the same color as the rest of your living room for a seamless, uninterrupted look. Erica Davies did just that in her colorful digs by adding accent colors and patterns with the help of vintage pieces of furniture and decor that she hunted down and gave new life.

19. Welcome painted wainscoting.

In a smaller living room that doesn't get much natural light, a darker shade of blue can often suck the life out of a space, making it feel a little crowded. To avoid this issue, consider limiting the dramatic color to half of the wall with board and batten wainscoting. In this cozy setup, the creative design choice brings a measured pop of color that is tempered by neutral white walls, furniture, and decor.

20. Get artistic with color blocking.

Image Credit: Hunker in partnership with Sonder See More Photos

Color blocking is an ideal way to add interest to your space, and the painting technique works especially well if you live in a rental and don't want to do too much painting. This living room features a bold blue stripe on the upper part of the wall, bringing attention to the art and sculptural floor lamp.

21. Go dark on the walls and ceiling.

Go bold in your home and paint everything — from the walls and baseboards to the window trim to, yes, even the ceiling — in the same dark hue. Dark walls have an undeserved reputation for making rooms feel small and confining. But we can attest to the contrary; dark hues help walls recede, giving the illusion of more space. Elizabeth Roberts struck the right note in this chic living room where inky blue walls are a dramatic (and cozy) backdrop to one-of-a-kind furniture.

22. Opt for a patterned couch.

If you're looking to create a living room with blue elements, there's no need to shy away from patterns. It might carry you outside of your comfort zone, but take a look at this room by Heidi Caillier to see for yourself just how much personality and originality pattern can introduce. Here, a plush sofa in an oversize floral print is the pièce de résistance in an otherwise muted space and manages to be both unique and timeless.

23. Make a statement by coordinating walls and window treatments.

We're seeing a resurgence in the use of wallpaper in the same pattern or color as furniture and window treatments. It's a great way to minimize sight-line disruptions and results in a harmonious and luxe finish. This traditional living room by Andrew Howard is a prime example of how coordinating the wallpaper and window shades results in a wonderfully cohesive look without feeling overly busy or fussy.

24. Have fun with jewel tones.

Jewel tones add richness and depth to interiors. Bolster their impact by combining two to three (or more) saturated hues, as Studio McGee did in this traditional-meets-modern living room. The sapphire blue accent wall partners flawlessly with the emerald green sofa. Pastel artwork and the gray and white accents used throughout the rest of the room temper the bold pairing.

25. Focus your attention on the floor.

The walls and furniture tend to get the lion's share of attention in blue living room ideas, but don't forget about the floor. In this living room by Reath Design, for example, a bold blue rug makes quite the statement while anchoring the streamlined interior. Wood-clad walls work in tandem with the earthy sienna-colored sofa to add warmth to the cool blue tones.

26. Embrace analogous hues.

Analogous colors are located next to one another on the color wheel and include primary, secondary, and tertiary hues. Due to their close proximity to one another, analogous color schemes result in a palette full of subtle variation and depth. This living room by Kingston Lafferty Design is a prime example of how a deftly executed scheme embracing analogous shades can create interest and dimension.

27. Stick to an edited palette.

Because blue goes with so many colors, it can be tempting to fill your living space with a variety of hues. However, this living room by Kara Adam is proof that sometimes it pays to stick to a restricted scheme. Here, the blue and purple shades complement each other, which maximizes the overall impact and keeps the space from looking visually cluttered.

28. Use blue to impart a nautical vibe.

One reason the color blue evokes such a calming vibe is its association with water. For a living room with an irresistible nautical look, select a soft palette of blues, whites, and sandy browns that reference — what else? — the beach. Then weave in warm wood tones, natural fibers, and textural elements like the rug in this coastal-inspired living room by Karen B. Wolf from K + Co. Living. We particularly love the round porthole-inspired window.

"Using blue in a coastal environment does not have to be as dominant as you would think. Just a nod to the color can be enough to convey the essence of the space. Usually, I weave a color in about three times throughout a space to move the eye through. Opportunities include millwork/cabinetry, secondary upholstery items (like ottomans or chairs), pillows, small accent furniture (tables), artwork, window treatments or accessories" says Wolf.

29. Turn to the ceiling for a unique perspective.

Often overlooked as viable decorating real estate, a ceiling can become a standout feature on its own when it's a different color than the walls. And with its reference to the sky, blue is a no-fail choice for the "fifth wall" in any living room. Paige Pierce layered pattern and texture onto the ceiling of this classic setup using a robin's egg blue speckled wallpaper, which pulls triple duty — adding color and pattern while grounding the muted space from above.

30. Make your fireplace the focal point.

Fireplaces are a real draw in the colder months, but you can make yours a focal point year-round with an eye-catching surround. This classic living room by Andrew Howard has a lot going on with its patterned drapery and furniture, various shades of blue, and intricately painted millwork. However, it's the graphic blue tiled fireplace that pulls all the disparate pieces together.