12 Alluring Colors That Go With Blue and Yellow

When it comes to selecting a color palette for your home, neutral shades are often the go-tos — and for good reason. But don't finalize your decision until you've considered a bolder combo, such as blue and yellow. Surprisingly, serene blue and eccentric yellow might be two of the easiest colors to design around. For designer Malka Helft of Think Chic Interiors, it's one of her favorite schemes to work with because the two high-contrast colors are so much fun to experiment with. "It's a very good combination," Helft says. "It's really simple, and you can play with the tone. You can [go with] dark on dark, light on light, [or] light on dark — they all work."

Whether you are working with a navy blue wall and a marigold couch or you're just dipping your toes in with home decor accents — such as flowers, artwork, or even a bowl of lemons — these are a lot of ways to rock the vibrant duo. Helft even recommends pairing yellow appliances with navy kitchen cabinets. The trick is adding a third hue into the mix — you'll need to find something that complements both cool and warm colors.

For a little inspiration, here are some of our favorite hues to pair with the eye-catching color pairing.

12 Blue and Yellow Color Combinations

1. Blue, Yellow, and Gray

You don't have to go all in on your blue and yellow color scheme. If you are a little hesitant to take the plunge, follow the lead of this neutral living space and allow smaller pieces of vibrant home decor to do all of the work. Here, a light gray couch and white walls set the stage for a yellow throw blanket, a patterned accent pillow, and an eye-catching work of art flaunting multiple shades — from teal to cyan to sky blue.

2. Blue, Yellow, and Pink

In this dreamy bedroom color scheme, interior designer Heidi Caillier tempers the intensity of blue and yellow with a healthy dose of pink. The muted tone of the dusty blush walls and the bed frame add just enough color without overwhelming the space or feeling too saccharine. A navy blue blanket and a mustard yellow lounge chair add a hint of contrast.

3. Blue, Yellow, and Black

This black and white industrial bedroom is made a little cozier and less stark with the addition of vibrant accents. While a yellow pillow adds a cheerful note, a blue and beige throw at the foot of the bed offers an additional pop of color and echoes the lines of the black steel-framed windows in the background. A sculptural nightstand complements the window trim and adds a stylish touch.

4. Navy Blue, Yellow, and Purple

Cassie of Hi Sugarplum! designed a den of luxury with the help of vibrant jewel tones. The creative paired dark navy blue walls with an area rug showcasing an array of purple shades and flecks of gold. The perfect finishing touch? Yellow curtains. Not only do the vibrant drapes coordinate with the rug, but yellow and purple are complementary colors, too.

5. Blue, Yellow, and Green

There is no denying that blue is the dominant color in this living room by BHDM Design. However, the yellow lamps and flowers, green lounge chairs and lush foliage, and cognac-colored leather ottoman add plenty of variety and interest.

6. Blue, Yellow, and Greige

When you think of the color yellow, you probably don't imagine words such as tranquil and relaxing. However, when tempered by greige walls and a light blue coverlet as demonstrated in this bedroom, the sunny hue feels oh-so-serene. Potted plants round out the space, providing even more color and a hint of nature.

7. Blue, Yellow, and White

Colors come in many different shades — from light to dark to electrifying — and blue is no exception. To our delight, this homeowner opted to go the more vibrant route, pairing royal blue with canary yellow. When working with such bold colors, a little bit can go a long way, as proven by the bright blue sofa, pillows, coffee table, and artwork showcased here. Besides a few potted plants, the rest of the scheme is relatively neutral and pared-back.

8. Blue, Yellow, and Tan

White shiplap walls and natural tan accents — such as the ceiling beams, hardwood flooring, and furniture in this dining nook by Raili CA Design — are signature characteristics of coastal style. Throw in pieces of decor in muted tones of yellow and blue, and you've got yourself a light and airy scheme worthy of any seaside retreat.

9. Dark Blue, Yellow, and Light Blue

Helft recommends pairing yellow with more than one shade of blue, which can be seen in this living room showcasing an area rug from The Rug Company x Farrow & Ball collection. The two-tone wall provides a subdued backdrop for a more vibrant blue sofa and yellow settee. The darker wall paint color grounds the space, while the less saturated shade keeps the room feeling light and airy.

10. Blue, Yellow, and Burnt Orange

Follow the lead of Melissa Bolivar from House of Sui Sui and pair a light shade of blue with bolder shades of yellow and orange. In this bedroom, an icy blue upholstered headboard frames a bed decked out with a bright yellow throw and burnt orange accent pillows. A framed vintage movie poster and warm wood tie the whole scheme together.

11. Blue, Yellow, and Lavender

If you're looking to experiment with new color combos, try swapping out your pillows. You can always change them back without any consequences. For the fall season, Cristina from Remodela Casa swapped out her pillows for an assortment of golden yellow and lavender designs to complement the vase of faux plum hydrangeas. This unique scheme pairs beautifully with the blue rug.

12. Blue, Yellow, Red, and Green

Mixing red, yellow, and blue might seem especially risqué, but Brittany Jepsen from The House That Lars Built has managed to pull it off effortlessly. The creative went with a light shade of blue for the wainscoting, trim, and doors to complement the pops of blue in the patterned wallpaper above. The more saturated red and yellow tones balance the cool shade, resulting in a picture-perfect space that leaves a lasting impression.

The Best Colors to Pair With Blue and Yellow

No matter the shade, a palette made up of blue and yellow can be intimidating. But it doesn't have to be — the scheme is surprisingly easy to decorate around, especially if you refer to a color wheel. When considering additional hues to pair blue and yellow with, think about color psychology and how that can affect the mood or vibe in your space.

You can keep things relaxed with soft pastel shades, energized with bright primary colors, or moody with dark jewel tones. And remember, you don't have to paint the walls from the floor to the ceiling to pull off the look. Start smaller with pieces of decor that you can quickly and easily swap in and out — such as pillows, artwork, linens, or even small appliances — and then graduate to larger pieces.

For a quick recap, here are the best colors to pair with blue and yellow:

Gray

Pink

Black

Purple

Green

Greige

White

Tan

Light blue

Burnt orange

Lavender

Red