The Best Things to Buy During 4th of July Weekend

The Fourth of July is right around the corner. In addition to any barbecues, parties, or weekend getaways, there are also plenty of Fourth of July sales to keep on your radar. To help you sort through all the discounts and shop the best of the best, we sought out expert advice from Kristen Gall, retail and shopping expert at Rakuten, on what to look out for during the holiday weekend.

From outdoor furniture to electronics, check out the best things to buy (and what not to buy) during the Fourth of July sales below.

What to Buy During 4th of July Sales

1. Outdoor Patio Furniture

If you didn't get your new patio set during Memorial Day weekend, you can still score great deals in July.

"While July is still the middle of summer, retailers and brands will begin discounting these items to sell before summer is over," Gall explains. "Fourth of July is a great time to buy patio furniture and still have months of warm weather to enjoy it."

2. Furniture

On top of outdoor furniture, the holiday weekend is the perfect time to refresh your indoor furniture, too. "Now is a perfect time to shop deals on items like tables, chairs, and other key furniture and home decor items from larger retailers like Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Macy's, and more," Gall says.

3. Electronics

As mid-summer approaches, it's also one of the best times to invest in electronics, whether you're heading back to school or in need of a new TV.

"Back to school is right around the corner, so it's a great time for college students to score savings on splurge-worthy electronic items such as computers and TVs," Gall tells Hunker. "This is also a good time to buy the new laptop you've been needing at stores like Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, BJ's, and more."

4. Clothing

And if your wardrobe needs a makeover, it looks like the Fourth of July weekend is one of the best times to donate your old clothes and invest in new pieces, including loungewear or a new set of pajamas. According to Gall, it's ideal for people who are low on summer clothes or looking to prep for the cooler, fall months.

"These steep discounts are the perfect opportunity to score the fashion finds you have been eyeing," Gall says.

What Not to Buy During 4th of July Sales

As tempting as it is to add everything to your cart, there are certain things you should pass on during the Fourth of July weekend sales. According to Gall, don't invest in off-season items that tend to trend in the winter.

"Shoppers should avoid items that are popular in the upcoming colder months, and instead focus on items that can be used outdoors during the hot summer months remaining," Gall says. "Items such as blankets and heaters will likely not be on as steep of a sale as other products as shoppers gear up and prepare for the later months of the year."