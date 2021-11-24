17 Cozy Pajama Sets Perfect for Quick, Easy Gifting

Finding the perfect holiday gift for multiple people can be overwhelming, but fortunately, there are a few universal items everyone loves. One such product is a cozy pajama set that will make bedtime feel like a more luxurious experience. And the best part is that there are PJ sets available for everyone in the family — including pets!

For those people in your life who are tough to shop for — whether it's babies, kids, adults, or even an entire family — we highly recommend one of the following pajama sets.

The entire Rifle Paper Co. and Summersalt sleepwear collaboration is gift-worthy, but we're especially in love with the woodsy Menagerie pattern. Sizes run from XS to 2X.

This relaxed linen set comes complete with a drawstring waist and is in sizes S to 3XL. Is anyone else ready for a nap?

Featuring sizes XS to 6X, this Printfresh PJ collaboration with Lokal Hotel pays homage to the Jersey Devil, a folkloric creature from the New Jersey Pine Barrens.

This pajama set for the whole family has unisex options along with those for women, men, babies, kids, ​and​ pets. It's perfect if you have no idea what to get the rest of your fam for the holidays.

Both the Parachute linen top and pant range in sizes from S to XL. The brand also has a version for women with sizes XS to XL.

We all know someone who lives in a comfy sweatsuit, whether they're sleeping or awake. For that very person, you can treat them to this stylish Naclo unisex pair in sizes S to 5XL. Plus, there's even one for kids!

This Sleepy Jones set for women is available in multiple patterns and sizes XXS to XXL. Some of the colors are also available in the men's pajama set, too, in case you're looking to match with someone.

For your fancy friend, consider gifting them this luxurious silk set, which comes in nine shades and sizes XS to 2S. The best part: It's machine washable and doesn't need to be taken to the dry cleaner.

What we love most about this pajama set is that for an extra $10, you can add a monogram to create a personalized gift. As for sizing, these PJs run from XXS to 3X.

With this classic holiday print, these pajamas are sure to become your gift recipient's favorite for this time of year. In addition to different plaid color palettes, this set also comes in sizes XS to XL and the fits include regular, petite, plus, and tall. For the men's version, click here.

For the person in your life who loves everything about the outdoors, get them this cozy set featuring a cute mushroom print. The unisex item comes in sizes XS to L.

This 100% organic cotton pajama set is perfect for babies, toddlers, and kids, since it has sizes 6-12M to 12-14Y.

Who doesn't love a breathable fabric, especially when it's in the form of pajamas? Inspired by Eberjey's popular women's PJ set, this men's version comes in sizes XS to XL. Plus, it can be monogrammed for an extra $15.

In sizes XS to XXL, these maternity pajamas can match the entire family. The collection also includes regular women's PJs, as wells as options for men, babies, and kids.

We all have that one person in our lives who is obsessed with cats, and this is the purrfect pajama set for them. It's available in sizes XS to XL.

Don't think we forgot about the dog lover in your life! This long pajama set comes in sizes XS to XL.

This fun set in an antelope pattern is available in sizing that ranges from XS to 6X. It's perfect for the friend in your life who can't resist a quirky print.