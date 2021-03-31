If you're thinking about sprucing up your backyard for outdoor entertaining, you're probably looking into buying a few new pieces for your space. Before you hit up your favorite stores and drop thousands of dollars on outdoor furniture, we'd like to give away a few hints on how to score major savings on these big purchases.

The Best Time to Buy Outdoor Furniture

Before you even wander into the store, we wanted to give you more insight into when you should begin your furniture shopping spree. According to Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot's Shopping and Trends Expert, the best outdoor furniture deals tend to align with major shopping holidays like Labor Day and Memorial Day. Amazon Prime Day is also one of the best times to buy outdoor furniture online.

Fall

As backyard barbecues start winding down, so do outdoor furniture prices. Fall might be the best time of the year to invest in that outdoor dining set you've been eyeing, especially in September and October. Labor Day weekend, in particular, is a great time to fix up your living situation with some of the best prices on outdoor furniture of the season.

But when it comes to Black Friday, you might be better off waiting until winter. Since Black Friday and Cyber Monday are typically geared for gifts and holiday shopping, there's not much of a focus on outdoor furniture.

Winter

While brick-and-mortar stores might not have much to offer during the winter, it's a great time to take your outdoor furniture shopping online. Specifically, in mid-winter. As retailers gear up for spring, you'll start to see major discounts on past collections. So, if you don't mind buying an outdoor furniture set that's out of season, winter is one of the best times to shop.

Spring

The winter frost has barely melted, but it's never too early to start upgrading your outdoor space. And the best time to be on the lookout for outdoor furniture sales this season? Early spring. The deals on bistro sets, outdoor dining tables, and fire pits alone are enough to lure us out of months of hibernation. But don't forget to mark your calendars for shopping events like spring Black Friday, Wayfair's Way Day, and Memorial Day for some of the best outdoor furniture sales.

Summer

Since the summer months are prime time for actually using your patio furniture, you'd think that it wouldn't be the best time to buy patio furniture, but think again. With Amazon Prime Day taking place in the summer, it's a safe bet there are discounts on anything you need from home improvement essentials to outdoor furniture. You can also save big during any end-of-summer clearance events.

Cost Saving Tips

Coupons and Gift Cards

You should definitely keep a sharp eye out for flat-rate discounts like 50% off at your favorite retailers, but even if you don't see any, there are other great ways to get a discount. According to Skirboll, "shoppers can find extra savings in the form of loyalty codes, like signing up for emails, and using cash back offers." Think those pop-ups (the ones you probably instinctively close out of) — you can hand over your email and immediately receive a coupon or enter in a giveaway for a free gift card. Of course, 10% off goes a long way when you're dropping $500 on a bistro table.

Then, when it comes to shipping, Sara advises looking out for free shipping deals. She says that "occasionally, retailers will promote a lower free shipping threshold instead of a code or sale — this is still a good deal in the furniture category where shipping costs can sometimes be high." Remember, just because you don't see a sale doesn't mean there aren't creative tricks that can save you lots of money.

Taking Care of Your Outdoor Furniture

Last, but not least, one of the best tips for saving on outdoor furniture is by taking care of what you already have. And if you get brand new outdoor furniture, take preventative measures to avoid wear out. Little things like cleaning regularly, using furniture covers, and keeping patio chair cushions in waterproof outdoor storage boxes to prevent mildew can make your favorite outdoor furniture pieces last.

