The Ultimate Guide to Way Day — Wayfair's Biggest Sale of the Year

Thanks to Wayfair, there's no need to wait until Cyber Week to get incredible deals on all things home. Every year, the retailer hosts a major sales event called Way Day that you definitely don't want to miss. And the best way to shop a sale like this is to plan ahead. Here's everything you need to know about Wayfair's Way Day.

What Is Wayfair Way Day?

Way Day is a two-day sales event where you can shop the retailer's lowest prices of the year. You can typically get home upgrades for up to 80% off across all categories and save even more with bonus flash deals throughout the sale, along with free shipping on almost everything. Whether you're looking for bathroom vanities, mattresses, home appliances, area rugs, or sofas, this is a great time to take advantage of budget-friendly finds for your next home refresh.

When Is Way Day?

In 2021, Way Day kicked off at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 29. We're expecting the same time frame for Way Day 2022 — end of April — but bookmark this page for updates when the official sale dates are announced.

What Should I Buy on Way Day?

When it comes to massive discounts, Way Day has every category covered. In 2021, there were deals on everything from big-ticket items like major appliances and mattresses to home decor and furniture. Since the sales event kicks off in the spring, there's usually a big push for outdoor offerings for some serious summer fun, including outdoor furniture, patio gear, and big outdoor home renovations.

The Best Way Day Deals 2022

Last year, Way Day featured up to 80% off everything from living room seating to area rugs. The discounts haven't been announced yet, but we're expecting similar steals to the ones below, which are from 2021.

1. Up to 70% Off Living Room Seating

2. Up to 65% Off Outdoor Furniture

3. Up to 50% Off Kohler Upgrades

4. Up to 80% Off Area Rugs

5. Kitchen and Dining Furniture from $90

6. Lawn and Garden Decor from $19.99