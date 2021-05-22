All of the Outdoor Furniture and Decor Sales Happening for Memorial Day

If you've ever wanted to create the outdoor space of your dreams, now is the time to shop. During Memorial Day weekend, you can find amazing outdoor furniture sales and save on everything from dining sets to hammocks so you can upgrade your backyard, even on a budget. With summer right around the corner, we're betting prices won't be this good until post-season sales come around in the fall.

Below, find the best outdoor furniture sales to check out during the holiday weekend, and shop even more Memorial Day home sales here.

Amazon: Get discounts on top-rated outdoor furniture from rattan sofa sets to small space-friendly bistro sets.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Get up to 40% off select outdoor furniture and decor.

BioLite: Get 20% off sitewide, including the bestselling FirePit and CampStove (which are both perfect for summer activities).

Crate & Barrel: Get up to 40% off summer accessories, outdoor furniture, planters, and more.

CB2: Save up to 15% on chic outdoor furniture including teak seating and umbrellas.

Etsy: Etsy is having its first-ever Outdoor Sales Event with up to 20% off patio furniture, backyard entertaining essentials, and more from May 18 to 24. If you have the Etsy app, you can even shop the sale a day earlier on May 17.

The Home Depot: Get 30% off select furniture, 25% off bedding and bath linens, and 20% off outdoor furniture.

Kenyon Grills: Through June 1, get the City Grill — Kenyon's portable, versatile grill that can be used both indoors and outdoors — for $50 off its original price. Plus, score 25% off all grill accessories, including utensils, drip trays, and griddles.

Macy's: Save up to 60% on outdoor furniture and accessories, including outdoor dining sets, patio umbrellas, floating day beds, and more.

Outer: From May 24 to 31, get $100 off orders of $2,300+, $250 off orders of $4,700+, and $400 off orders of $7,000+.

Overstock: Overstock's Memorial Day Blowout has deals across all categories, including patio furniture starting at $99, and free shipping on orders.

Target: Shop affordable outdoor furniture such as patio sets starting at $150 and patio chairs from $20.

Wayfair: Save big on Wayfair's outdoor category, including discounts on gazebos and outdoor benches.