7 Outdoor Fire Pits and Space Heaters You Can Snuggle Up Around

Though colder months may be approaching, we have no plans of forgetting the outdoors we spent the last year basking in. While, unfortunately, we can't change the weather, we can invest in items that will make our time outside a bit more comfortable this winter. Thanks to these fire pits and patio heaters, we'll continue our outdoor excursions and gatherings well into the winter.

This highly-rated outdoor fire pit from Sunnydaze is large in size, making it perfect for a holiday get-together, and incredibly durable, with a steel composition and a top coat of high-temperature paint. It's weather-resistant and rust-proof, so you won't have to worry about dragging it indoors on wetter days. Additionally, the spark screen, which helps avoid flying embers, and fire poker for safe maintenance are included.

With a modern, stone mantle, this powder-coated steel fire pit doubles as outdoor decor. While the elevated design is what catches the eye, it's this pit's durability that has left it with 0ver 600 positive reviews. It's sizeable, weatherproof, and sturdy. Plus, it comes with a log grate, fire poker, and a safety mesh screen lid.

This stainless steel fireplace folds flat for easy transportation and storage. Beautifully designed and made in Niigata, Japan, it's equally ideal for camping and backyard use. All you need is wood, kindling, and a match.

For a no-mess campfire, turn to this propane-powdered fire pit. This steel firebowl comes with a set of natural lava rocks, which enhance the flickering effect, and a chrome valve knob that allows you to easily adjust the flame's height. This allows you to create ​your​ ideal fire. A protective powder coating and enamel finish ensure the item's longevity.

With 48,000 BTUs, this freestanding heater is powerful enough to warm a radius of up to 200 square feet with standard liquid propane. Piezoelectric ignition offers quick, easy starting, while a handy control knob allows for temperature adjustment. The heat-treated stainless steel construction is strong and hardwearing, so it can withstand the elements. At the same time, it's sleek and modern, so it'll blend into your existing decor. And to top it all off, it's nearly half off until November 2.

Bring your patio space into the colder months with this tabletop heater. Add it to a side table or atop your outdoor dining set to create a space suitable for winter. Fueled by liquid propane, it features 11,000 BTUs of output, which will heat up to 30 square feet.

The slim, simple design of this wall-mount heater allows it to go unnoticed. But don't think you'll forget about it, as it can quickly heat up its surrounding space in less than three seconds. It additionally includes a safety auto-shutoff feature.