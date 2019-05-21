While Memorial Day weekend is best known as the ultimate summer kick-off with backyard hangouts and beach trips, it's also one of the best times to go shopping. With major deals on kitchen gadgets, mattresses, furniture, and more, you'll be able to save big and enjoy a long holiday weekend of pre-summer fun.

We're still a little ways away from the shopping weekend, but based on last year's discounts, here's what to expect and the early sales you can shop now. Stay tuned for even more Memorial Day Weekend 2022 savings.

The Best Memorial Day Sales of 2022 to Shop Now

Furniture and Decor

Frontgate: Get 15% off outdoor decor and pool products until May 2.

Kitchen, Food, and Drink

ESPRO: From now until May 2, get 20% off the P7 French Press.

SodaStream: From now until May 8, get 20% off all sparkling water makers, including The Art, the brand's latest, retro-inspired design.

Mattresses and Bedding

Allswell: Get 20% off mattresses and 25% off bedding, bath, and spa with code ​THANKSMOM​ until May 9.

Avocado: From now until May 2, get two free pillows with a mattress purchase with code ​APRIL22​ and get $100 off bed frames and adjustable bases with code ​​FRAMED​.

Brentwood Home: Get $150 off select mattresses with code ​​EARTH​ until May 2.

Marlow: Save 25% when you buy two to three pillows and 40% when you buy four or more until May 4. And if you need convincing, check out our Marlow pillow review.

Electronics and Cleaning

TruSens: On Amazon and TruSens.com, you can score 25% off any Odor and VOC Filter or Carbon filter with code ​​ODOR25​ from now until May 6.

Lifestyle and Wellness

1-800-Flowers: Save up to 30% on air-purifying plants and succulents until July 3.

MIRROR: From now until May 9, get $350 off the MIRROR Gym and free shipping with code ​​350FORMOM​.

Outdoor Fellow: Get 30% off your order when you buy two or more candles or reed diffusers with code ​​MOM​ until May 8.

Plants.com: Take 20% off office plants with code ​​OFFICE20​ until May 31.

Therabody: From now until May 7, save up to $100 on select Theraguns.

The Best Memorial Day Sales of 2021

Here are the best deals from last year to get an idea of what to expect in 2022.

Furniture and Decor

1stDibs: Through May 31, shop select products up to 60% off.

AllModern: Get 20% off sitewide with code ​GET20​.

Anthropologie: Get an extra 25% off all sale items.

Apt2B: Take 15% off storewide, 20% off orders $2,999 or more, and 25% off orders of $3,999 or more.

Armadillo: From Thursday, May 27 to Monday, May 31, get up to 40% off select styles.

Article: Save up to 30% on more than 100 items — including the Daisy Lounge Chair and Corvos Whisper Gray Armless Chair Module — from May 17 to 31. And if you spend over $999, you get free basic shipping.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Get up to 40% off select outdoor furniture and decor.

Birch Lane: Get 20% off sitewide with code ​SAVE20​.

Boutique Rugs: Save 60% off all rugs with code ​MEM60.​

Burrow: From May 22 to June 6, use code ​MDW21​ for 10% off up to $1,899, $200 off $1,900+, $300 off $2,400+, $400 off $2,800+, $500 off $3,200+, $600 off $3,600+, and $700 off $4,000+.

Castlery: From May 17 to June 13, get $100 off (min. spend $1200), $200 off (min. spend $2,000), and $500 off (min. spend $4,000).

Crate & Barrel: Get up to 40% off summer accessories, outdoor furniture, planters, and more.

Favor: Get 20% off sitewide and free shipping with code ​MEMORIAL20.​

Floyd: Get up to $375 off all furniture with code ​SUNNYDAYS21​.

Goimagine: When you shop Goimagine — a marketplace that donates profits to charity — from May 24 to 31, you can save 15% on products from select makers.

Haand: Get 15% off sitewide and free shipping for orders over $250 with code ​MemorialDaySale​, from May 28 to 31.

Harmati: Use code ​20MEMORIALD​ for 20% off the Eula Mirror, Marina Lift-Top Coffee Table, Monty Storage Bench, and Rene Adjustable Desk, and code ​25MEMORIALD for​ 25% off the Oreo Smart Click Desk.

The Home Depot: Get 30% off select furniture, 25% off bedding and bath linens, and 20% off outdoor furniture.

Industry West: Get 20% off sitewide and free shipping with code ​MEMORIAL20​.

Interior Define: From May 26 to June 1, shoppers will get a 15% discount on everything in-store and online, including all new collections of quick ship rugs, coffee tables, accent tables, and media consoles.

Joss & Main: Get 20% off sitewide with code ​TAKE20​.

Lightology: From Tuesday, May 18 to Friday, June 11, get up to 30% off select brands and light fixtures.

Lockwood: Get15% off with the code ​SUMMERTIME​ from May 28th to 31st.

Lulu and Georgia: Through Monday, get 15% off orders of $500+ with code ​MDW15​, 20% off orders of $1500+ with code ​MDW20​, and 25% off orders of $3,000+ with code ​MDW25​.

Maisonette: Get 25% off from May 27 through May 31.

MINNA: From Friday, May 28 to Monday, May 31, get 15% off sitewide with code ​SUMMERKICKOFF​.

Minted: Get 15% off wedding, 25% off save the dates, 15% off baby & kids, and 15% off graduation with code ​MEMORIALDAY​ through Tuesday, June 1. Also, in honor of Father's Day, score 15% off all gifts $100+ with code ​FORDAD2021​ through Monday, May 31.

Modsy: Take up to 30% off furniture and home decor now through Tuesday, June 1.

MoMA Design Store: From Friday, May 28 to Monday, May 31, get 50% to 80% off select items.

Moon Pod: During Memorial Day weekend, take 25% off Moon Pod's entire suite of zero-gravity relaxation products. Plus, get an outdoor cover for 30% off with any purchase.

Outer: From May 25 to 31, get $100 off orders of $2,300+, $250 off orders of $4,700+, and $400 off orders of $7,000+.

Overstock: Shop the Memorial Day Blowout with deals across all categories — including patio furniture starting at $99 and rugs starting at $49 — along with free shipping on orders.

Raymour & Flanigan: Get 10% off purchases up to $2,500 and 15% off purchases over $2,500.

Redbubble: Shop independent artists' designs from May 28 to June 1 and save up to 60% with code ​FINDYOURTHING​.

Rifle Paper Co.: From May 26 to June 1, save 25% sitewide (excluding wallpaper).

Rove Concepts: From May 18 to 27, select pieces will be up to 40% off. Then from May 28 to 31, members will receive 20% off sitewide and 20% back in vouchers.

Ruggable: From May 28 to June 2, get 15% off select indoor and outdoor rugs with code ​STARS15​.

Scandiborn: Get 15% off all orders of $100 with code ​MEM15​.

Semihandmade: Get 20% off sitewide on all of Semihandmade's custom-look cabinet fronts and decorative hardware.

Serena and Lily: Get 20% off all product categories, including new outdoor-friendly rattan-inspired pieces such as the Captiva Console, Santa Barbara Taper Pendant and other statement lighting, and bright, cheerful prints including the Ashmont Quilt and Somerville hand-painted wallpaper from May 27 to June 1.

St. Frank: Starting May 26, get up to 55% off a selection of brand favorites, including cashmere and baby alpaca blankets, throw pillows, best-selling framed prints, sheepskin rugs, Emberá masks, red clay pieces, zip pouches, and much more.

Target: Take up to 50% off patio, home, bedding, and furniture.

Wayfair: Get up to 70% off all categories, plus, if you buy two GE appliances (on sale), you'll also get a $100 gift card to Wayfair.

World Market: World Market is offering 15% off curbside pick-ups for World Market Rewards Members, and 25% of regular-priced items through Sunday.

Kitchen and Cleaning

Aerogarden: Take 20% off sitewide with code ​SUMMER20.​

Brandless: Score major discounts when you bundle household products, like grilling sets and knife bundles, or buy everyday items in bulk, like laundry detergent and supplements.

Cleancult: Get 30% off sitewide with code ​SUMMER30​ now until May 31.

Grove Collaborative: Starting on May 26, get up to 40% off all cleaning products and bundles.

Kenyon Grills: Through June 1, get the City Grill — Kenyon's portable, versatile grill that can be used both indoors and outdoors — for $50 off its original price. Plus, score 25% off all grill accessories, including utensils, drip trays, and griddles.

Le Creuset: Get up to 40% off nonstick bakeware, 30% off glassware, and 20% off select mugs and dinnerware.

MEATER: Take 20% off your order of the wireless MEATER Plus from May 28 to 31.

Nutribullet: Save 15% off the Nutribullet Pros only with code ​USAPRO​ from May 28 to June 1.

SodaStream: Save up to 20% on sparkling water machines from May 27 to 31.

Sur La Table: Take up to 50% off bestselling brands, limited edition exclusives, and more, all weekend long.

Tineco: Through May 31 Tineco, a leading innovator in floor care and smart home appliances, will be offering up to $50 off their best-selling Floor Washers at Walmart.

Mattresses and Bedding

Allswell: Get 20% off mattresses with code ​MEMDAY​ from May 19 to 31.

Airweave: Through May 26, get $100 off mattresses and toppers with code ​WHD100​.

Bear Mattress: Take 25% off sitewide and get a $250 gift set including free pillows and a sheet set. All you have to do is enter code ​MD25​ at checkout.

Beautyrest: Through June 7, save up to $300 on Beautyrest Black mattresses.

Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off with code ​MEMORIAL25​ at checkout until May 27.

Brooklinen: Get 15% off sitewide from May 26 to June 2.

Buffy: Get 15% off with code ​CHILLOUT​ from May 24 to 31.

Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs, and decor from May 27 to 31.

Gravity Blankets: From May 10 to June 11, get 50% off a Cooling Sleep Mask for every Generation 2 Gravity Cooling Blanket purchased.

Haven: Get 50% off foam mattresses and 30% off accessories.

Helix Sleep: Save up to $200 off your mattress purchase and get two pillows for free.

House of Jade Home: From May 28 to June 7, get 20% off sitewide with code ​MEMDAY20​.

Idle Sleep: From now through June 7, get 35% off hybrid mattresses, 50% off foam mattresses, and 30% off accessories.

Layla Sleep: Get up to $200 off mattresses and score free pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector.

My Sheets Rock: Enjoy 15% off luxury bamboo sheets with code ​SUMMER​ from May 28 through May 31.

Nectar Sleep: Get $399 worth of free accessories with every mattress purchase until June 2.

Nest Bedding: Take 20% off select mattresses and 10% off bedding and furniture during Nest's Memorial Day Sale.

Parachute: Save 20% sitewide during MDW starting Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31.

Pom Pom at Home: Get 20% off sitewide with code ​MEMORIAL20​, from May 27 through June 3.

Rookie Humans: Shop the huge sitewide sale (no exclusions) with code ​MEMORIALDAY20​ from May 26 to 31.

Saatva: Get $200 off mattress orders over $1,000 until June 7.

Serta: Through June 7, get up to $400 off select iComfort mattresses.

Simmons: From May 17 to June 7, get 10% off sitewide.

Sunday Citizen: From May 29 to 31, shoppers can snag up to 25% off all products on the site, like the bamboo line of breathable, soft bedding or the braids and pom-pom collection that adds a chic touch for summer.

Tuft & Needle: Through May 31, save up to 20% during MDW with 10% off sitewide, 15% off all mattresses, and 20% off jersey sheets and select bed frames.

Food and Drinks

Baked by Melissa: Get $20 off the Party Time Cupcakes 100-Pack from May 25 to 26 with code MDW2021, while supplies last.

Health-Ade: Use code ​GUT25​ for 25% on all products (excluding subscriptions).

Lifestyle

BioLite: Get 20% off sitewide, including the bestselling FirePit and CampStove (which are both perfect for summer activities).

Brüush: From May 27 to 31, get15% off one electric toothbrush, 20% off two, and 25% off 3 or more.

Corkcicle: Buy any two full-price items or more, take 20% off.

Echelon: For Memorial Day Weekend, shoppers can try out the EX-3 bike with a 12-month membership included for only $1. This includes free shipping, free returns, and a full refund within 30 days.

Google: Get $50 off the Nest Thermostat and $50 off the Nest Wifi point or a Nest Wifi three-pack.

Happy Dance: From May 30 to 31, take 20% off the brand's best-seller, the All Over CBD Body Butter with promo code ​BUTTERMEUP​.

Harry Barker: Get 20% off pet products sitewide from May 28 to June 1 with code ​MDW20​.

Holly & Tanger: Save 15% on bags from May 27 to 31 with code ​MDW2021​.

Hydroflask: Through May 31, get 25% off all reusable bottles, various lids, plus coolers, coffee mugs, and more.

J.R. Watkins: Get 25% off all body care from bath elixirs and lotions during MDW.

Lord Jones: Starting May 26, get 25% off all Gumdrop Flavors with code ​FLAVOR25.​

Man Crates: Get 20% off select items sitewide from May 21 to 31.

Marshall Headphones: From May 26 to June 9, Marshall is offering email subscribers a free pair of white Minor II Bluetooth headphones with a purchase of an Emberton speaker (while supplies last).

Ostrich Pillow: Take 15% off Go Neck Pillows from May 28 to 30.

Rendall Co.: From May 25 to 31, get a free mask with your apron purchase with code ​FREEMASK​.

Ring: Get up to 20% off the entire line of security alarms, cameras, and accessories.

Satechi: Save on tech accessories and get 15% off with code ​MDW15​ and 20% off orders over $100 with code ​MDW20​.

The Sill: Score 15% off dried florals (no code needed), plus 10% off sitewide with code ​HUNKER​.

Tempo: From May 28 through 31, Tempo is offering $400 off any bundle with code ​Tempo-MDW​.

We Are Knitters: Get 25% off select yarn colors from May 29 to 31.