The Hottest Early Memorial Day Patio Furniture Deals You Can Shop Now

Memorial Day is still days away, but the early Memorial Day patio furniture deals have already arrived. Ahead of the holiday weekend, retailers are ramping up with a sneak peek at discounts across all sorts of furniture and decor to deck out your backyard and enjoy all summer long. From the discounts you can expect to the best early deals, here's the rundown on shopping the best patio furniture deals ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

What patio furniture discounts should you expect during Memorial Day weekend?

"Readers can expect to see some of the largest discounts — from 30% to 70% — on patio furniture during this time of the year as retailers gear up for the summer season (i.e., when patio furniture is in high demand)," Kristen Gall, Rakuten's retail and shopping expert, tells Hunker.

But it looks like you'll find the best deals among past collections. "If you are open to last year's inventory, you are more likely to find a steeper deal to score ahead of the summer," Gall adds. "If there is a brand-new patio item for summer 2023 you are eyeing, you may find it on sale during Labor Day weekend if you are flexible and willing to hold off."

What's the best patio furniture to buy during Memorial Day weekend sales?

As for what categories to shop, we've got you covered. According to Kristin McGrath, shopping expert at RetailMeNot, "keep an eye out for deals on patio sets, individual pieces of furniture, patio umbrellas, recliners, and outdoor pillows."

Also, be on the lookout for discounts on dining sets, lounge chairs, and outdoor fire pits, Gall says.

Best Early Memorial Day Patio Furniture Sales

Amazon: Amazon's early Memorial Day sales are definitely ones you don't want to miss. Shop thousands of discounts on everything from furniture sets to fire pits.

Anthropologie: Looking for fun and stylish outdoor pieces? Shop plenty of discounted finds during Anthro's furniture sale.

BJ's Wholesale Club: Take up to $700 off select gazebos, seating sets, and more.

Burrow: Save up to 60% sitewide at Burrow, including outdoor sofas, sectionals, and dining sets.

Castlery: Castlery slashed prices up to $550 on tons of outdoor favorites, like lounge sets and outdoor sectionals.

CB2: Get up to 30% off high-design outdoor sofas, coffee tables, and more, including brand-new arrivals.

Costco: Save up to $1,500 on everything from hot tubs to outdoor dining sets.

Crate and Barrel: Take up to 20% off during Crate and Barrel's major outdoor sale.

Floyd: Save up to 30% sitewide, including Floyd's outdoor collection of dining tables, chairs, and benches.

Frontgate: Get 25% off sitewide and up to $2,200 off patio furniture sets.

IKEA: Take up to 40% off select outdoor furniture and essentials, including best-sellers like the Skarpo Armchair and Runnen decking.

Lowe's: Get up to 40% off patio furniture and accessories.

Lulu and Georgia: Take up to 50% off outdoor hammocks, umbrellas, and patio decor.

Neighbor: From May 18 to 29, score 15% off sitewide with code ‌MEMORIAL15‌, including the brand's latest launches.

Outer: Save up to 30% on Outer's high-end outdoor furniture, including coffee tables, dining tables, sofas, and sectionals.

Overstock: Get discounts on thousands of outdoor finds, such as outdoor rugs, umbrellas, and more.

Pottery Barn: Score up to 50% off outdoor dining tables, stackable outdoor dining chairs, bistro tables, outdoor sofas, and more.

Sam's Club: Save up to $1,300 on everything from seating sets made with durable Sunbrella fabric to handy outdoor deck boxes.

Serena & Lily: Give your patio a makeover with a coastal grandmother aesthetic with dozens of discounted outdoor finds at Serena & Lily, including daybeds, pillow covers, and sling chairs.

SunHaven: Take 15% off orders over $2,00 with code‌MEMORIAL15‌.

Target: Save up to 30% on outdoor furniture, fire pits, and lawn and garden decor.

The Home Depot: Score up to 40% off patio furniture.

Walmart: Shop deep discounts on patio sets, outdoor cushions, outdoor lounge chairs, and more.

Wayfair: Score massive discounts on outdoor seating, dining, and more.

‌(All prices reflect discounts at the time of publish.)‌

