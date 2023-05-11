25 Early Amazon Memorial Day Deals You Can Shop Now

By May 11, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Memorial Day isn't just the unofficial start to summer — it's also a weekend filled with some of the hottest deals of the season. Amazon's Memorial Day sale is especially one you don't want to miss, and the early Memorial Day sales have already begun. From what discounts you can expect to the best early deals to shop now, here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Memorial Day sale 2023.

What discounts should I expect during the Amazon Memorial Day sale 2023?

According to Kristin McGrath, shopping expert at RetailMeNot, "shoppers can expect to find discounts in categories that typically thrive during Memorial Day sales — including furniture and home decor, kitchen appliances, outdoor equipment, and more."

"Last year, we saw great discounts on home appliances, for example. A few top deals were on items like espresso/coffee makers, blenders, vacuums, outdoor furniture sets, and even mattresses," McGrath tells Hunker. "We expect to see similar deals appear this year. Amazon's Today's Deals section usually offers 10% to 75% off, depending on the item."

What should I buy during the Amazon Memorial Day sale 2023?

Amazon's Memorial Day weekend sale is prime time for scoring discounts on:

  • Mattresses:‌ "During Memorial Day weekend, you'll start to see retailers with 'Blowout' deals," McGrath says. "In the past, we've seen deals of up to 50% off or more on mattresses as well as online promo codes."
  • Appliances:‌ "Expect great discounts on home appliances like refrigerators, washers, and dryers," says McGrath.
  • Home decor and furniture:‌ McGrath also notes to expect plenty of home goods deals during Memorial Day weekend.

Based on past sales, also keep an eye out for discounts on Amazon brands, including Amazon Basics, Rivet, and Stone & Beam, as Amazon tends to slash prices during major shopping weekends.

(All prices reflect discounts at the time of publish.)

Best Early Amazon Memorial Day Furniture and Decor Deals

36% off

BSOD Mushroom Lamp

36% off

Stone & Beam Lauren Down-Filled Oversized Sofa Couch

34% off

Walker Edison Midcentury Modern Wood Hairpin Dining Table

40% off

Amazon Basics Swivel Accent Chair

34% off

FLEXISPOT Electric Stand Up Desk

Best Early Amazon Memorial Day Bedding and Mattress Deals

58% off

Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set (Queen)

15% off

Nod by Tuft & Needle 8" Mattress (Queen)

37% off

COHOME 2100 Series Cooling Down Alternative Comforter (Queen)

Best Early Amazon Memorial Day Cookware and Kitchen Deals

41% off

Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer

55% off

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

44% off
Cooking like the pros has never been easier than with this stainless steel cookware set from All-Clad. With 10 pieces — including fry pans, sauce pans, saute pans, and dutch ovens with lids — you can whip up meals on cooktops and ovens, since they’re oven and broiler safe up to 600 degrees. The set also has heat-resistant handles so you can cook comfortably.

All-Clad Brushed D5 Stainless 10-Piece Cookware Set

Best Early Amazon Memorial Day Cleaning Deals

13% off

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

35% off

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

58% off

BISSELL MYair+ Air Purifier

42% off

BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

50% off

BLUEAIR Bedroom Air Purifier

Best Early Amazon Memorial Day Outdoor Furniture and Decor Deals

43% off

Safavieh Collection Deacon Natural and Beige 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Set

31% off

Grand Patio Premium Steel Patio Bistro Set

24% off

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set

Best Early Amazon Memorial Day Pet Deals

50% off

Yaheetech 54" Cat Tree Tower

38% off

WOPET Automatic Pet Feeder (6 liters)

23% off

Nugget Pet Water Fountain

Best Early Amazon Memorial Day Tech Deals

50% off

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

13% off

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

17% off

SAMSUNG 43" Class Frame Series Smart TV

