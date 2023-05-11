Memorial Day isn't just the unofficial start to summer — it's also a weekend filled with some of the hottest deals of the season. Amazon's Memorial Day sale is especially one you don't want to miss, and the early Memorial Day sales have already begun. From what discounts you can expect to the best early deals to shop now, here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Memorial Day sale 2023.

What discounts should I expect during the Amazon Memorial Day sale 2023?

According to Kristin McGrath, shopping expert at RetailMeNot, "shoppers can expect to find discounts in categories that typically thrive during Memorial Day sales — including furniture and home decor, kitchen appliances, outdoor equipment, and more."

"Last year, we saw great discounts on home appliances, for example. A few top deals were on items like espresso/coffee makers, blenders, vacuums, outdoor furniture sets, and even mattresses," McGrath tells Hunker. "We expect to see similar deals appear this year. Amazon's Today's Deals section usually offers 10% to 75% off, depending on the item."

What should I buy during the Amazon Memorial Day sale 2023?

Amazon's Memorial Day weekend sale is prime time for scoring discounts on:

‌ Mattresses: ‌ "During Memorial Day weekend, you'll start to see retailers with 'Blowout' deals," McGrath says. "In the past, we've seen deals of up to 50% off or more on mattresses as well as online promo codes."

‌ Appliances: ‌ "Expect great discounts on home appliances like refrigerators, washers, and dryers," says McGrath.

‌Home decor and furniture:‌ McGrath also notes to expect plenty of home goods deals during Memorial Day weekend.

Based on past sales, also keep an eye out for discounts on Amazon brands, including Amazon Basics, Rivet, and Stone & Beam, as Amazon tends to slash prices during major shopping weekends.

‌(All prices reflect discounts at the time of publish.)‌

Best Early Amazon Memorial Day Furniture and Decor Deals

Best Early Amazon Memorial Day Bedding and Mattress Deals

Best Early Amazon Memorial Day Cookware and Kitchen Deals

Best Early Amazon Memorial Day Cleaning Deals

Best Early Amazon Memorial Day Outdoor Furniture and Decor Deals

Best Early Amazon Memorial Day Pet Deals

Best Early Amazon Memorial Day Tech Deals

