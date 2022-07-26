Whether you're dealing with a small mess or trying to tidy up a hard-to-reach area, some clean-ups don't require a full-size vacuum. That's why we love a solid handheld vacuum that clean messes in a flash. When it comes to choosing the best handheld vacuum for your needs, you'll want to see if it's cordless, how big it is, the power source, which types of messes you can clean up with it, and how heavy it is. If that sounds like a lot of factors to research, don't worry! We did the research for you. Scroll through to see our picks for the best handheld vacuums on Amazon.

Best Overall

Need a mini vacuum that does it all? This handheld vacuum is lightweight, easy to maneuver, and super strong when it comes to sucking up hair, dirt, and debris from a variety of surfaces. The ergonomic design means you get to do less bending, making hard-to-reach places easy to clean. The strong suction is powered by cyclonic action, allowing you to clean larger jobs quickly. Plus, that lithium-iron battery means all you have to do is charge this cordless vacuum, then you get tons of battery life to make your house spotless.

Best Budget

This inexpensive, high-power vacuum cleaner gives you long-lasting suction for all of your cleanup needs. With its corded design, you don't have to worry about recharging while you're cleaning up pet hair or crumbs. Plus, this lightweight and portable vacuum cleaner comes with a car cleaning kit, making car cleanup much easier. When it comes time to empty it out, the large, easy-to-empty dirt cup makes trashcan trips a one-and-done kind of ordeal.

Best for Pet Hair

We all love our furry, four-legged friends, but there is no denying they leave a lot of fur wherever they go. This cordless, handheld vacuum cleaner makes cleaning up all of that pet hair a breeze. With its small frame and strong suction, you can do some quick cleaning to keep the house looking spotless. Plus, features like a motorized brush tool, upholstery tool, and crevice tool allow this lightweight vacuum to be in a class of its own when it comes to getting rid of pet hair. This do-good company also donates $5 to animals with each purchase, meaning your hand vac is helping other pets thrive.

Best Corded

Need a lightweight vacuum to handle your toughest messes? Look no further. This strong suction corded vacuum cleaner is the high-power, portable vacuum that you need. With crevice tools, you can access those hard-to-reach places in your house and car. Use it on hardwood floors, carpets, or upholstery.

Best Lightweight

Powerful, cordless, and strong suction, this handheld vacuum has it all. It's a portable and lightweight mini vacuum that has a high-speed motor, easy maneuverability, and a detachable dust cup. When it comes to charging, the LED light indicator makes knowing when it's ready to go clear. This ergonomic handheld vacuum is a must for your home and kitchen cleanup, as its lightness and ease make all types of cleanup a breeze.

Best for Cars

Why is it that cars go from spotless to messy in seemingly seconds? We can't answer that question, but we can recommend this go-to car vacuum cleaner. The handheld vacuum is cordless, lightweight, and ergonomic, making cleanup in those hard-to-reach places hassle-free. With strong suction, you can easily clean pet hair from tough-to-reach crevices or crumbs in-between seats. When it comes to switching tasks, use the attachments to increase this mini vacuum's versatility and the LED light indicators to know when it's fully charged.