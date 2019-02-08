The 5 Best Vacuums That Will Actually Make Cleaning Enjoyable

It's always a daunting task to purchase an expensive appliance or gadget online. How do you know if it's as good as it seems, especially when it's a product like a vacuum that you'll use nearly every day? Well, that's where we come in. Whether you're in the market for a top-of-the-line investment or the best budget buy around, here are the five greatest vacuums across all styles, brands, and price points.

Best Investment

There's a reason this brand is considered the gold standard of vacuums. It certainly isn't a budget-friendly option, but when you want a lifelong investment that has twice the suction of any cordless vacuum, look no further. Of course, the powerful motor on this Dyson vacuum combined with a hefty price tag is for heavy-duty cleaning — think pet owners and large spaces — so if you're looking for an occasional clean, you may want to stick with a cheaper option.

Best Overall

This design has been in the SharkNinja lineup for years — and the 20,000+ reviews can confirm — thanks to its solid performance and middle-of-the-run price. While users all agree that it's an excellent vacuum, it's a little skinnier than most and best for small-to-medium spaces and messes. Perfect for those with little apartments and homes without much storage.

Best Robot Vacuum

Built with WiFi connectivity and Alexa capabilities, if you want a hands-free approach to vacuuming, the OG robot is a must. You can program it from your phone or shout commands to your favorite operating system and stress about household chores no more.

Best Budget Buy

If old-school vacuuming is more your speed, a canister model is what you're looking for. This bagless vacuum includes a dusting brush, ultra-powerful suction, and crevice tool for all the nooks and crannies. An easy flip of the switch allows you to transition from hard floors to area rugs, and over 20,000 reviewers agree that you really can't go wrong.

Best Handheld Vacuum

Dustbusters are the best. We all know it's a pain to whip out the entire vacuum for one little area, so it's totally worth investing in a handheld vacuum — especially this BLACK+DECKER model that's super inexpensive and top-quality.