The 5 Best Vacuums That Will Actually Make Cleaning Enjoyable

By Erin Lassner Updated  October 30, 2021
It's always a daunting task to purchase an expensive appliance or gadget online. How do you know if it's as good as it seems, especially when it's a product like a vacuum that you'll use nearly every day? Well, that's where we come in. Whether you're in the market for a top-of-the-line investment or the best budget buy around, here are the five greatest vacuums across all styles, brands, and price points.

Best Investment

Please welcome Dyson's most advanced cordless vacuum ever made. Enjoy ample run time, unbeatable power, and a compact design. The best part? This intelligent vacuum adapts suction and power to deep clean different floor types without changing cleaner heads. It will make every deep cleaning session such a breeze.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$646.60

There's a reason this brand is considered the gold standard of vacuums. It certainly isn't a budget-friendly option, but when you want a lifelong investment that has twice the suction of any cordless vacuum, look no further. Of course, the powerful motor on this Dyson vacuum combined with a hefty price tag is for heavy-duty cleaning — think pet owners and large spaces — so if you're looking for an occasional clean, you may want to stick with a cheaper option.

Best Overall

The real question is: What doesn't this product offer? This versatile Shark vacuum has two separate modes to accommodate all types of cleaning — the upright mode for traditional floor cleaning and the lift-away mode for vacuuming stairs or cleaning overhead. The latter allows you to separate the lightweight pod from the base, so you won't have to lug around the entire vacuum. You'll also enjoy Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology, swivel steering, and a large capacity dust cup to clean up a storm without any interruption.

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

$159.99

This design has been in the SharkNinja lineup for years — and the 20,000+ reviews can confirm — thanks to its solid performance and middle-of-the-run price. While users all agree that it's an excellent vacuum, it's a little skinnier than most and best for small-to-medium spaces and messes. Perfect for those with little apartments and homes without much storage.

Best Robot Vacuum

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, this name brand robot vacuum is the real deal. The Roomba 675 boasts a patented three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to pick up small particles, large debris, and everything in between. It's no surprise this iRobot sells like crazy.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum

$244.99

Built with WiFi connectivity and Alexa capabilities, if you want a hands-free approach to vacuuming, the OG robot is a must. You can program it from your phone or shout commands to your favorite operating system and stress about household chores no more.

Best Budget Buy

There's nothing better than getting a whole lot of bang for your buck. The long 15-foot cord makes for excellent reach, and conveniently retracts with one touch for easy storage. The model boasts dirt cup filters and a post motor filter to collect even the smallest of particles. Plus, it weights under eight pounds, making it super easy to move all around the house during your most intense cleaning marathons.

Bissell Zing 2156A Bagless Canister Vacuum

$61.00

If old-school vacuuming is more your speed, a canister model is what you're looking for. This bagless vacuum includes a dusting brush, ultra-powerful suction, and crevice tool for all the nooks and crannies. An easy flip of the switch allows you to transition from hard floors to area rugs, and over 20,000 reviewers agree that you really can't go wrong.

Best Handheld Vacuum

Handheld vacuums are always a good call. This Dustbuster model is very light, holds a charge for up to 18 months, plus the Smart Charge Technology uses up to 50 percent less energy — a major win for you and the environment.

BLACK+DECKER dustbuster Handheld Vacuum

$55.67

Dustbusters are the best. We all know it's a pain to whip out the entire vacuum for one little area, so it's totally worth investing in a handheld vacuum — especially this BLACK+DECKER model that's super inexpensive and top-quality.

