6 Affordable Swaps for Dyson's Most Popular Cordless Vacuums

As we've slowly learned, part of becoming a capital-A adult is spending at least part of your weekend cleaning (and liking it). It doesn't matter what your Saturday looked like or how late you walked through the front door — when Sunday comes, the cleaning spray and Swiffer are coming out.

If you're looking for a New Year's resolution, here are two: Clean your bathroom and vacuum once a week. These are two simple tasks that instantly make any home look more put together and help you feel less stressed. And while neither is by any means difficult, there are tools that make them a whole lot more pleasant, including high-tech vacuums from a coveted — and often sold out — brand.

A cordless vacuum from Dyson has been on many shoppers' wish list ever since the brand revealed three new vacuums in 2021. However, given the price, many of us haven't yet checked them off. So rather than "oohing" and "ahhing" over a vacuum that's out of budget, we're setting out to find the best dupes because if TikTok has taught us anything, it's that there's a cheaper, very similar version of that must-have item.

Though these six vacuums might not be Dysons, they are excellent swaps for the brand's most popular cordless vacuums, with options from Bissel, Shark‌,‌ and other fan-favorite appliance brands. Go ahead and grab one of these top picks, with prices starting at just $130.

‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)‌

The Best Dyson Vacuum Dupes to Buy Now

Maneuver through your home and into tough-to-reach spots with Bissell's ReadyClean vacuum, which includes a two-way folding handle that allows it to easily reach under furniture. Plus, similar to that on Dyson's cordless vacuums, the removable hand vacuum can be used as you attack all the tiny crevices on hardwood floors, rugs, and carpets.

Grab this Dyson dupe on Amazon for just $150. It has an impressive 40 minutes of run time, comparable to the Dyson V8 Absolute, with a touchscreen display that allows you to change the vacuum's power settings, switching between economic, standard, and strong. This pick has over 3,000 five-star ratings, with one shopper writing, "After owning a Dyson vacuum and a Roomba, I've finally found the best vacuum, and it's this one," explaining that it effectively picks up pet hair and dust and is "easy to clean and maintain."

From personal experience, the Tineco Pure One S15 is ‌that‌ vacuum. This option senses messes and increases the suction power accordingly, which not only means that dust bunnies under the couches are taken care of but that when it's working on cleaner spaces, there's no battery being wasted. It also features ZeroTangle technology that lifts hair out of carpets and rugs without making a mess of the roller brush. Plus, it comes with two different heads and a charging station.

If pet hair is one of your biggest concerns, grab this cordless vacuum from Black+Decker, which is conveniently available on Amazon. This pick is designed to work in three ways. The angled head allows it to function on both wood floors and carpets, the V-shaped bristles pick up dirt, and the brush bar grabs hair without tangling. One five-star reviewer noted that despite its lightweight design, it "is strong enough to pull up any ... hair from hardwood or carpeted surfaces without needing to go over areas more than once."

Shark has quickly become the go-to for Dyson lookalikes, with TikTok naming the brand's hair dryer and attachments as the best Airwrap dupe. And the same goes for vacuums, where you'll find a number of cordless options. The Wandvac is an excellent midbudget option for both hardwood and carpets. Its patented PowerFins brushroll digs deep into rugs, grabbing dirt and debris that other vacuums might not be able to. One shopper who has "been a Dyson user for a long time" loved how lightweight and easy to set up this pick was and noticed a significant difference in their home's pet hair.

This option from Samsung is slim (just 6 pounds!), sleek, and undeniably chic, and it has a runtime of up to 40 minutes. One of the biggest appeals of a Dyson is the ease with which it changes directions and tucks into corners and nooks, and this pick offers that same seamless movement thanks to its 180-degree swivel head. Despite the small size, this dustbin can hold 0.8 liters of dirt and dust — but don't worry about kicking up allergies, as this features a five-layer filtration system.

