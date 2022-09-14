The Best Cordless Vacuums for a Tangle-Free Clean

Image Credit: Lyamport Galina Vyacheslavovna/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Cleaning can be taxing enough on its own; add tangled cords to the mix and suddenly that task you already wanted to put off becomes even less appealing. To ensure your cleaning goes smoother than ever — and that those built-in excuses slowly disappear — we're introducing cordless vacuum cleaners to your chores rotation.

Cordless stick vacuums allow you to pick up dirt and dust throughout your home without ever having to worry about your proximity to an outlet. With no cords holding you back, you can travel from room to room in one easy movement, streamlining your cleaning process.

While there are a number of great cordless vacuums on the market, some are better designed to suit your specific needs. From wet/dry models to expert pet hair removers, we're rounding up the best cordless vacuums for your home.

The 8 Best Cordless Vacuums

For a cordless stick vacuum cleaner that doesn't break the bank, Samsung's Jet 60 Fit is your best option. This entry model to Samsung's cordless series gives you 40 minutes of cleaning per charge (an 80-minute run time with the spare battery pack). It's also incredibly lightweight and features a five-step cleaning and filtration process that traps 99.99% of microdusts. Users rave about how powerful this small vacuum is, especially when compared to other entry-level options.

There's a reason why when we say "cordless stick vacuum" your brain likely goes to Dyson. The brand has revolutionized cordless cleaning, and the V15 Detect is unparalleled. This model offers Dyson's most powerful suction yet, meaning it's designed for serious deep cleans.

It features a laser that finds dust particles you otherwise wouldn't be able to see (unfortunately, our floors are filthier than we think) and a sensor that determines how much suction is needed at any given moment. Plus, you'll get a 60-minute battery life from each click-in battery. Yes, it's a splurge, but with unbeatable technology and a design meant to last, this is an investment that — depending on your level of "clean freak" — could be worthwhile.

3. Best for Pet Hair: Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $499

Tineco's Pure ONE S15 Pet cordless stick vacuum is designed for homes where pet hair is the main concern. (You know, the type of shed that haunts our couches, carpets, and corners we can't reach.) This option features the brand's ZeroTangle Technology, which uses V-shaped bristles and a dual comb to grab and lift pet hair out of your area rugs and carpets without it getting tangled around the roller brush. Similar to the Samsung Jet 60, this one features a five-step filtration process that helps reduce allergens by 99.9%. It also comes with multiple head options that allow it to be used on upholstery, hardwood, and even in the deepest of corners.

If you're looking to ​truly​ simplify your cleaning process, your best solution is a robot vacuum that gets to work without your help. The Roomba i3+ EVO is a self-starting, self-emptying device. Once connected to wifi, this Roomba can be put on a schedule and set to vacuum even when you're not home. And once it's done sweeping, this robot vacuum cleaner automatically empties into an enclosed bag that you can dispose of at your convenience.

For hardwood floors, Dyson's Omni-glide+ is your vac. The soft nylon-covered brush bars and anti-static, carbon fiber filaments make it perfectly designed to grab both large and small debris from hard floors without scratching. You also have the option to make this a cordless handheld vacuum in one easy click, allowing you to tackle those tough-to-reach spots. And the washable filter ensures that you can use this hardwood vac for years, not just a few months.

Thanks to Shark Vertex's Duoclean Powerfins, this cord-free vacuum is ideal for all your carpet cleaning needs. The Duoclean Powerfins dig deep into your carpets and maintain continuous contact, sucking up dirt, dust, and hair using incredibly strong suction. Plus, the HEPA filter captures and contains allergens and dust, making your home a sneeze-free zone.

If you're looking for a wet/dry vacuum, look no further than this model from Dewalt. This vacuum holds up to two gallons of wet and/or dry messes, allowing you to clean up any mess in nearly any environment. Move around easily with the 20-volt MAX battery that allows you to clean both indoors and out. This vacuum comes with a three-year warranty that ensures you're happy with your purchase.

For small messes, RYOBI's ONE+ Cordless Multi-Surface Handheld Vacuum Kit is ideal. This handheld vacuum is powered by an 18-volt battery and charger — both included in the kit. If you're looking to clean little spills, catch the debris on your furniture, or get into those smaller spaces a traditional vacuum wouldn't be able to, this selection from RYOBI has you covered. Plus, if you decide you want to build out this handheld option, the universal nozzle allows you to add on your favorite accessories to target specific concerns like pet hair or upholstery.