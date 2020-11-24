The 9 Best Vacuums to Score on Black Friday

Vacuums are one of those annoying household appliances that everyone needs, but no one really wants to spend money on. That's where Black Friday comes into play. Prepare to score some of the best savings of the year on every type of vacuum. And trust us, it's such a game-changer when you have a great one. We've rounded up nine majorly discounted vacuums that will fit your lifestyle and serve your home well. From stick vacuums to robot vacuums to stand-up vacuums, there's something for everyone to make this chore as enjoyable and efficient as possible.

The Best Large Floor Vacuum

If you just can't give up your large-and-in-charge floor vacuum, that's completely OK. They still bring the power in a way that's unmatched by other models.

This best-seller has a self-cleaning brush roll, so you never have to worry about it getting clogged, as well as a dusting brush and pet crevice tool so that you can get all of those little nooks and crannies. It's an all-around winner.

The Best Robot Vacuums

Robot vacuums are definitely one of the best convenience-based cleaning supplies. They're ideal if you have a large living area, and especially great if you are constantly cleaning up pet dander or facing off with constant dust bunnies.

It's no surprise this intelligent robot vacuum is a top-rated model. It boasts six cleaning modes, remote and app control, and a mega-powerful motor. The coolest part? Once the dustbin is full, the vacuum will automatically empty it into the charging dock's dustbin that can store up to 30 days' worth of dirt.

Talk about a deal! Ringing in at less than 50% its regular retail price, this robot does more than just vacuum. With its game-changing mopping feature, you can get it all done at once without even lifting a finger.

If you're sick of vacuuming your own home, employ the robots to do the work for you. This little Robo-vacuum can traverse carpet, wood, or tile flooring. It's also WiFi-enabled so you can control it with your smart home device. Finally, it contains three brush types and a sensor that will keep it from bumping into your walls and furniture.

The Best Stick Vacuums

Cordless stick vacuums are the ultimate choice for most homes. They're convenient, they're easy to use, and they still have the suction to get your home clean. In fact, we couldn't even narrow it down to one because they're that good — here are our top four favorites.

If you've had your eye on a Dyson vacuum, it's with good reason: They're simply the best. It's cordless, lightweight, and comes with lots of attachments for those hard-to-reach spots. It has three power modes and nylon bristles and it can last for up to 60 minutes on one charge. It also easily transforms into a powerful handheld vacuum.

This cordless stick vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes and has two power modes. Don't worry, it's still great for all flooring types and it has an array of attachments so that no dustball goes unnoticed.

This stick vacuum is super compact and easy to store, while still maintaining its power. It has motorized brushes that are designed for all types of flooring and a filtration system that will capture even the tiniest dust particles.

This vacuum is small but mighty. It features a 450-watt motor, as well as 130 watts of suction power. When it's fully charged, it can run for a full 40 minutes, so you'll definitely have time to make a quick trip around your house. It also features a one-touch empty dustbin, LED display, Wifi integration, a wall-mounted charging dock, and handheld vacuum option.

The Best Canister Vacuum

Canister vacuums are the real powerhouses. This is the perfect option if you have a retail space, a large area to cover, or you deal with a lot of pet hair.

If you are looking for an extremely powerful canister vacuum at an entry-level price, this is the option for you. It has a large-capacity dust cup, a 12-month warranty, and at only 10 pounds, it's pretty lightweight.