3 Reasons You’ll Love Cordless Vacuums If You’ve Never Tried One

Whether you love waking up early on Saturday mornings to clean your home from top to bottom, or cleaning is literally your least favorite thing to do, hauling around a vacuum that feels like it weighs as much as you do (complete with a way-too-easily-tripped-over cord) doesn't make the job any easier.

And because cleaning is pretty much a necessity of life (regardless of how you feel about the chore), the trick is to find methods and tools that will help make it easier for you — which was exactly the motivation behind creating Roborock's powerful vacuums.

"The easier it is to operate the vacuum, the more frictionless the experience is, and the more likely [you] will want to actually use the vacuum on a regular basis," says Richard Chang, CEO of Roborock.

While the definition of "regular basis" may, ahem, differ based on user, anyone can appreciate the benefits of a Roborock H7 cordless vacuum, which is lightweight, easy to store, and has a long battery life (more on these benefits and others below).

Already have a vacuum (either corded or cordless) and not sure you need to replace it? Chang recommends evaluating its lifespan based on cleaning performance and battery life — i.e. if you can't make it around the room without the battery dying, that's a sign to replace it.

"Declining suction power could [also] signal a need to replace your existing vacuum," Chang says. "Try replacing the filters first, but if that doesn't help, it is time to make the switch."

If you're considering going cordless for the first time — or upgrading your current cordless vacuum — keep reading for three key qualities to look out for.

1. Effectiveness

That pesky cord we talked about earlier? The most obvious plus of a cordless vacuum like the H7 is that it's cord-free, freeing you to vacuum wherever you need without considering proximity to an outlet or worrying about navigating awkward spaces. "[The H7 is] easy to maneuver, considering the lack of wiring/cable and their lightweight body," Chang says.

Worried about having to recharge the vacuum mid-clean? Don't be. The H7 can clean non-stop for 90 minutes — more than enough time to make sure every corner of your home is crumb-free — and that applies to carpets, too.

"When on carpets, the H7 senses a greater level of friction," Chang says. "This prompts its motor to ramp up the suction, providing greater power to remove dirt out from deep within the carpets."

2. Versatility

"Whether it is cleaning your floors, sofas and beds, the top of your kitchen cabinet, or even the interiors of your [vehicle], a good cordless vacuum can do it all," Chang says.

The H7 has multiple different accessory options — from a dusting brush to a crevice tool for small spaces — that all together allow you to vacuum just about anything. Plus, to really go the extra cleaning mile, you can turn the H7 into a mop by snapping on a separate accessory — talk about versatile.

And if anyone in your home suffers from allergies, they'll be happy to know the H7 also includes a top-of-the-line filtration system. "The H7 has a multi-layer, HEPA-rated filtration system, which captures 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including pollen and fungi," Chang says.

3. Size

Cordless vacuums generally take up less space because they have a slighter build, Chang says, which not only makes them easier to store, but nicer to look at, too.

The H7's sleek frame is elegant enough to keep on display in your home (rather than banished to the back of a broom closet), and its 3.2 pound weight makes it easy to transport from room to room.

​​Ready to go cordless? Check out the Roborock H7, now available on Amazon.​​