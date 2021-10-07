I Tested Out This Wet Dry Vacuum and Here Are My Thoughts

The more time we spend indoors, the more I notice the dust bunnies and random fluffs on our rug and floors. It's hard not to.

There's nothing more satisfying than clean floors. Case in point: This TikTok video that has more than 843,000 likes. It features three models from Tineco, all put to the task of cleaning up both liquid and dry debris.

I got to test drive the Tineco iFloor 2 in my one-bedroom apartment and it was quite the experience.

​(While I did receive the iFloor 2 in exchange for an honest review, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own and are not influenced by Tineco, in any way.)​

The Specs

The vacuum comes equipped with one clean water tank and a dirty water one. It uses a brush roller and an adaptor to plug into the wall for charging. It takes four to five hours to fully charge, and if you don't use it ​too​ often, the brand says that you should charge it every three months. The vacuum is crafted for cleaning of sealed wood, tile, laminate, marble, and vinyl floors (basically, sealed hard floors). It guarantees "up to 22 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning."

I was impressed by how light and compact it was straight out of the box. It also comes with a plain, black stand for when you're not using it. Most of the parts can be cleaned using just water, some require a brush, which comes included (more on that later). Other parts can be cleaned using a damp cloth or tissue.

It also self-glides, which means it guides you across the floors when you're cleaning. And it's relatively quiet (definitely not as noisy as a regular vacuum). You just push the bottom part down (as with a normal one) and then use buttons to turn on and off, another button to spray the liquid, and another to "spot" clean — which means the vacuum will spray extra cleaner for tougher areas. You use regular water, and can add a bit of liquid cleaner (included with the product) for deeper cleaning.

The Pros

Right off the bat, it was easy to use. The setup was clearly explained and putting it all together was super user-friendly. I was surprised, at first, by how strongly it guides you, but once I got the hang of it, everything went pretty smoothly. After a first cleaning of the kitchen floor and the hardwood floor in the living room, everything dried relatively quickly — definitely faster than when I mop.

I walked barefoot on the floors after to test it out, and they felt super clean. While I did work up a bit of a sweat, the vacuum is way lighter than your average one. And it felt like a much quicker process than mopping. The way it's designed also makes it really easy to slide the vacuum under furniture like TV stands and side tables that are low to the ground. The vacuum also uses two separate water holders: one for clean water and another for dirty, both of which work well with the design.

All in all, it's way less involved than bringing out the mop or vacuum. So it's great if you want to do some midday cleaning or you're in a rush. Or maybe, you want the floor to look good before you do an even deeper clean later.

One of my biggest questions was how it would do with cat litter, aka my nemesis when it comes to cleaning. I shook out the bath mat in our bathroom and then gave the vacuum a whirl. (To be transparent, I use a wood-based litter that's slightly softer and less gritty than your average one). It sucked everything up easily.

The Cons

One small con I noticed right away was that it's hard to get in those small corners. The end of the vacuum butts against the walls, meaning that any dust that gets pushed right up against the wall is hard to grab. I did see some reviewers mention that they still sweep, sometimes before using the vacuum (I did a quick sweep with a hand broom for the litter in the bathroom). It did make more sense to sweep the tough corners first before using it. But, this does add an extra step.

Advertisement

I was confused about the buttons at first, sometimes accidentally hitting the "off" button instead of the "spot" one.

Here's a big part of the process, too — you have to empty out the dirty water container, of course.

That means I got rid of a lot of the ​gross​ stuff on my own. I rinsed the dirty water canister and used the brush (which came included) and it was ... not fun. There was a lot of hair. It wasn't, shall we say, a pleasant odor. I thought maybe I didn't follow the instructions correctly, but the only step that I skipped was doing the self-cleaning part — which applies to the roller brush.

Other reviewers also complained about the smell — so it's something to keep in mind. Is it worse than a dirty mop bucket? That's up to the user to decide, tbh. As opposed to a bucket you empty out, you have to disassemble some of the parts of the dirty water tank and re-assemble them when you're done.

Reviewers also mention that it doesn't ​quite​ grab everything — so, again, it's good to have as part of your lineup but might not get every single corner that you want clean.

The Verdict

If it works within your budget, the vacuum cleaner is definitely a good one to have in your tool box if you have a small space and want to save time. It would also, potentially, make a good fit for college students or recent grads. Just as long as they clean it properly!