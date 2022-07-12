This Viral TikTok Carpet Cleaner Is Currently 30% Off for Prime Day

If you're just as obsessed with #cleaningtok as we are, you'll immediately recognize Bissell's viral carpet cleaner that users can't seem to get enough of. The Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner instantly lifts away tough spills and pet stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more, thanks to its ultra-strong spray and suction system. It's also majorly discounted from July 12 to 13 for Prime Day.

TikToker @lyssielooloo is visibly shocked in their viral demonstration video boasting two million likes and endless comments from equally enthusiastic followers. "This little guy pulverized any and every stain I could find, gracefully yet assertively tackling even the toughest of stains," the TikTok star explains while effortlessly cleaning all their furniture and carpets.

Our team put it to the test and agree: "This carpet cleaner seriously came in handy when my husband spilled an ​entire​ cup of coffee on my white couch — right before we were about to sell it," says our senior utility editor Jamie Birdwell-Branson. "But after just a few swipes, the stain was completely gone ... it probably saved our marriage." If that isn't convincing, I don't know what is.

The best part? This machine is currently discounted by nearly $40 on Amazon ( $123.59 $86.99). Score it at this steep sale for 48 hours only. We sure will be!