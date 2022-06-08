The Best Pressure Washers of 2022

Pressure washers are an invaluable tool for keeping outside spaces clean and tidy. Using highly concentrated jets of water, these washers can blast stubborn or hard-to-reach dirt off surfaces like cars, walls, garden furniture, and patios. This includes dirt that would otherwise require time-consuming scrubbing or harsh chemicals for removal, such as mildew, bird droppings, and oil stains.

As pressure washers are powered by either gas or electricity, they're perfect for cleaning large surfaces quickly and effectively. They're useful for home and business owners with large properties to maintain. It's also important to note that most pressure washers come with a range of nozzles to use for different types of cleaning. For example, a wide spray nozzle is perfect for applying a spray of disinfectant over a large surface, but a concentrated nozzle will apply a high-pressure jet of water perfect for tasks like stripping paint.

How the Products Made the Top 10

With tons of pressure washers to choose from, we narrowed down the best options by offering a variety of sizes, features, and price ranges so that you're guaranteed to find one that's perfect for you. Here are the main factors we took into account when selecting the best pressure washer:

​ Price ​: From cost-effective to expensive power washes, we found options for shoppers on a budget, ready to splurge, and everything in between.

​Ease of use ​: Choosing the best pressure washer means finding a machine that you can use with ease, from weight and wheel height to nozzle and hose changes.

​: Choosing the best pressure washer means finding a machine that you can use with ease, from weight and wheel height to nozzle and hose changes. ​Unique features​: We've assessed the best on the market to find power washers most apt for specific tasks or those that have additional perks. Unique features include soap storage, turbo nozzles, various spray options, or automatic pump shut off, offering shoppers options that can meet a range of needs.

What to Look for in a Pressure Washer?

Power washers work using gas or electric motors to pump water out at high pressure. Gas pressure washers tend to be more powerful. Depending on your cleaning needs, you'll need to choose a machine with the right PSI, which measures water pressure. PSI can range from around 1,000 to 3,600, with lower pressure best for tasks like cleaning garden furniture, and higher pressure best for heavy-duty tasks like paint stripping.

Cold-water washers are able to handle most cleaning tasks, but you may want a hot water washer if you know you will be cleaning grease or oil stains. You should also choose a pressure washer that has a range of nozzles suited to your cleaning needs. Finally, it's important to consider factors like motor noise, machine weight, and safety features when choosing the best pressure washer for you.

Top 10 Pressure Washers

Best Pressure Washers Compared

Greenworks Pro GPW2700

PROS CONS 2,700 PSI is powerful enough for mid-range cleans No adjustable wand Includes five nozzles for a range of tasks Won’t be able to tackle tough cleans 25-foot kink-resistant hose Blasts water over 20 feet Onboard soap tank and accessory storage Includes pressure washer, gun, and wand

The Greenworks Pro GPW2700 is a powerful and low-maintenance machine, ideal for mid-range cleans. Its range of nozzles includes 15°, 25°, and 40° tips, a turbo nozzle, and a soap nozzle, which make the machine suitable for a wide range of cleaning tasks.

It also comes with a 25-foot, kink-resistant hose, a spray gun, and a wand. These can blast water to heights of over 20 feet, making it easy to tackle hard-to-reach areas. And, a built-in detergent tank and accessory storage make this pressure washer the perfect addition to your tool collection.

Generac 8874

PROS CONS Easy to assemble Too powerful for light cleans Never-flat wheels for transport on stairs and rugged terrain Pull crank engine Ergonomic spray gun Includes four nozzles: 0°, 25°, 40°, and soap applicator Easy access engine controls and hose connection

With 2,900 PSI, the Generac 8874 is perfect for cleaning everything from patio furniture to driveways to decks. Ergonomic features make the machine easy to assemble and use. The spray gun has a cushion grip and an easy-to-pull trigger for extra comfort during extended use, and you can adjust water pressure using a dial on the wand. It's also easy to access the hose connections and engine controls, including on/off, choke, and fuel shut-off while using the machine.

Ryobi 2,300 PSI 1.2 GPM High Performance Electric Pressure Washer

PROS CONS 2,300 PSI apt for lighter cleaning tasks Not best for heavy-duty tasks 25-foot hose and three nozzles included No adjustable wand Easy assembly Brushless motor technology

This electric pressure washer has 2,300 PSI making it ideal for mid-to-light cleaning tasks. It comes with a 25-foot hose and three nozzles including 15°, soap, and turbo. Plus, the turbo nozzle can reduce cleaning time by up to 50%. The Ryobi pressure washer is easy to assemble and use, and includes brushless motor technology for better performance.

Sun Joe SPX 3000 Xtream

PROS CONS Foaming, cleaning, and rinsing mode 20-foot pressure hose Includes for nozzles in a range of spray patterns Not apt for heavy-duty cleaning Automatic pump shut off when not in use Lightweight and easy-to-use Includes cleaning brushes and foam cannon that shoots up to 15 feet

The Sun Joe SPX 3000 Xtream is an affordable and versatile pressure washer, complete with foaming, cleaning, and rinsing capabilities. Complete with four quick connect nozzles (0°, 15°, 25°, 40°), users have a range of spray patterns from pin-point jet to fan spray. It also includes a foam cannon that aerates detergent.

With 2,220 PSI, this machine is perfect for mid and light-duty tasks around the home. It comes with a garden hose adaptor and includes a soft bristle brush, plus a wheel and rim brush for cleaning. Its light and automatic pump shut off when the trigger is not engaged, making this power washer an easy and safe model to use.

Worx WG604

PROS CONS Cheaper model Best for smaller projects Four quick-connect nozzles included No kink-free hose Durable design Onboard hose reel Eight-inch wheels Adjustable water flow

The budget-friendly Worx WG604 has 1,600 PSI making it most appropriate for light cleaning tasks. It comes with four nozzles, including 25°, 40°, turbo, and soap. It has a durable design and eight-inch wheels for ease of use.

The onboard hose reel and easy-reach nozzle holder make the machine easy to store and transport around your property. You can also adjust the water flow using inbuilt controls and easily switch between nozzles during use, attaching them directly onto the end of the spray wand.

TEANDE 3200 PSI Gas Pressure Washer 2.6 GPM

PROS CONS Commercial grade 212CC 4-Stroke petrol engine Best for heavy-duty tasks Maintenance-free crankcase Pull crank engine Ergonomic comfort grip trigger gun 25-foot, high-pressure hose Five quick-connect nozzles 0.5-gallon foam spray

This Tenade gas-powered washer is perfect for heavy-duty tasks with 3200 PSI, and a 25-foot, high-pressure hose. The motor is a commercial-grade 212CC 4-Stroke petrol engine that runs on unleaded petrol and contains a maintenance-free crankcase so you never have to change the oil.

Other user-friendly features include an ergonomic comfort grip trigger gun with pistol-style grip and a large recoil for easy starting. There is on board nozzle storage for five quick-connect nozzles (0º, 15º, 25º, 40º, and soap), and a 0.5-gallon foam spray attached to the main body of the machine. And finally, the heavy-duty, 10-inch premium pneumatic wheels make this model easy to transport around your property, even on uneven ground or up stairs.

DeWalt DXPW3625

PROS CONS Highly powerful Pull crank engine Five quick-connect nozzles including 0°, 15°, 25°, 40°, and soap Heavy model Reinforced hose Not recommended for use on weaker materials Oil and nozzle cleaner included Low oil shutdown safety feature Durable steel frame

This pressure washer is a high-power model with 3,600 PSI, meaning it's ready for heavy duty cleaning. Its tank can hold up to 0.82 gallons of gas, and it comes with five quick-connect nozzles to use on varied projects.

The washer features a wheelbarrow handling structure and a durable steel frame complete with a reinforced hose. The 10-inch premium tires make it easy-to-maneuver, and safety features include automatic low-oil shutdown.

Westinghouse WPX3200

PROS CONS Heavy-duty cleaning power Not recommended for use on weaker materials Five quick-change nozzle tips including 0°, 15°, 25°, 40°, and soap No automatic low oil shutdown 25-foot abrasion-resistant hose Safe for use on a range of surfaces Large fuel and soap capacity Easy start pump valve

Another powerful model with 3,200 PSI, the Westinghouse WPX3200 is safe for use on brick, stone, concrete, wood, aluminum, and iron. It has a 3.3-liter fuel capacity and a built-in, 1.6-liter soap tank. Although this model can be heavy when fully loaded, it comes with 12-inch, never-flat wheels for easy maneuverability, plus an easy start pump valve. There are also five quick-change nozzle tips make it ideal for a variety of heavy-duty tasks.

Simpson Cleaning MegaShot Gas Pressure Washer

PROS CONS Powerful model with 3,200 PSI Pull crank engine 25-foot high-pressure hose Loud motor Best for large cleaning tasks Recoil starter Durable, compact design Five quick connect nozzles included

The Simpson Cleaning MegaShot Pressure Washer is ideal for professionals who need a powerful but compact cleaning machine. It's well suited for large tasks such as driveway cleaning, wood restoration, paint preparation, and graffiti removal.

The machine has a durable design, complete with a recoil starter and a max flow rate of 2.5 gallons per minute. It comes with five quick-connect nozzles and a 25-foot, high-pressure hose that is resistant to kinks and abrasion.

Stanley SHP 2150 PSI Electric Pressure Washer

PROS CONS Lightest model is just 26 pounds Not apt for heavy cleaning Detergent bottle doubles as a high-pressure foamer No lock on trigger for extended use Leakproof garden hose connector Four quick connect nozzles included (0°, 25°, 15°, 40°) 25-foot, high-pressure hose Includes pressure washer gun and wand

This electric pressure washer delivers mid-range cleaning power in a light, compact design. With 2,150 PSI, it's perfect for thoroughly cleaning a range of domestic surfaces from pools to animal cages to cars and even garbage cans.

A range of professional-standard features include a heavy-duty spray gun and a leakproof brass garden hose connector. A specially designed detergent bottle doubles as a high-pressure foamer to target stubborn dirt. The kit also includes a pressure washer gun, pressure washer wand, 25-foot, high-pressure hose, and four quick connect nozzles.

Gas vs. Electric Pressure Washers?

The main difference between gas and electric power washers is that gas-powered models are more powerful. This means they're best for cleaning larger areas and for clearing stubborn kinds of dirt. They also require more maintenance as you have to ensure they're filled with oil. Electric models are apt for quicker cleaning sessions of up to 30 minutes. They are also quieter than gas models and easier to maintain, as you don't have to fill them before use.

How Long Do Pressure Washers Last?

Most companies guarantee its pressure washers last 500 hours. This means if you use your machine for 50 hours a year, it will last up to 10 years. However, many owners who use their pressure washers for maintaining personal property won't need to use them this frequently.

Final Thoughts

A pressure washer is a useful tool for any home or business owner with a property to maintain. They're ideal for cleaning a range of outside surfaces quickly and efficiently and can prevent having to climb ladders to get to those out-of-reach spots. Pressure washers are generally safe to use but should be handled with care as they're powerful machines.

FAQs

What types of pressure washers are there?

You can buy either a gas or electric power washer and you can also choose between a hot or cold water washer. Cold-water models are easier to use and ideal for non-professional use. Hot-water models can be useful for cleaning stubborn dirt such as grease or oil.

What is the best brand for a pressure washer?

The best-rated pressure washer on this list is made by Greenworks. The Pro GPW2700 provides a good balance of power and ease of use at an affordable price.

What is a good PSI for a pressure washer?

PSI means pounds per square inch and is a way to measure water pressure. Lower PSI of 1,000-2,000 is better for cleaning items such as outdoor furniture or cars. Mid-range PSI is around 2,000-2,800, and high PSI of up to 3,600 well suited to heavy-duty tasks like paint stripping.

The most powerful pressure washer on this list is the DeWalt DXPW3625, with a PSI of 3600. It's good for heavy-duty tasks, such as paint stripping or cleaning large areas.

What features to look out for in pressure washers?