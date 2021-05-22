These Are the Best Furniture Deals to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend

With major Memorial Day weekend sales ahead, expect to save big on all things home, from mattresses to appliances. But it's also the perfect time to invest in new furniture for a summer home refresh. From now through the holiday weekend, you can save on lounge chairs, sectionals, bed frames, and more to makeover any room in your home.

Check out the best Memorial Day furniture sales below.

1stDibs: Through May 31, shop select products up to 60% off.

Apt2B: Take 15% off storewide, 20% off orders $2,999 or more, and 25% off orders of $3,999 or more.

Armadillo: From Thursday, May 27 to Monday, May 31, get up to 40% off select styles.

Article: Save up to 30% on over 100 items — including the Daisy Lounge Chair and Corvos Whisper Gray Armless Chair Module — from May 17 to 31. And if you spend over $999, you get free basic shipping.

Avocado Green Mattress: Save up to $300 on select furniture including handcrafted floating bed frames, dressers, and nightstands made from sustainable wood.

Burrow: From May 22 to June 6, use code ​​MDW21​ for 10% off up to $1,899, $200 off $1,900+, $300 off $2,400+, $400 off $2,800+, $500 off $3,200+, $600 off $3,600+, and $700 off $4,000+.

Lulu and Georgia: Save 25% on orders of $3,000 or more with code ​MDW25​, 20% on orders of $1,500 or more with code ​MDW20​, and 15% on orders $500 or more with code ​MDW15​ from May 27 to 31.

Interior Define: From May 26 to June 1, shoppers will get a 15% discount on everything in-store and online, including all new collections of quick ship rugs, coffee tables, accent tables, and media consoles.

Macy's: Get up to 60% off furniture — including sofas, accent chairs, and more — from now through May 31.

Modsy: For a limited time, take 20% off design packages with code ​MEMORIAL20,​ and through June 1, save up to 30% on furniture and home decor.

Nest Bedding: Take 10% off bed frames, nightstands, platforms, and bases.

Overstock: Through May 27, save big during Overstock's Memorial Day Blowout with deals on everything (furniture included) and free shipping on orders.

Raymour & Flanigan: Get up to 15% off sitewide including living room sets, home office furniture, and more.

Scandiborn: Get 15% off all orders of $100 with code ​​MEM15​​.

Semihandmade: Get 20% off sitewide on all of Semihandmade's custom-look cabinet fronts and decorative hardware.

Target: Take up to 50% off patio, home, bedding, and furniture.

Tuft & Needle: Through May 31, save up to 20% on select bed frames.