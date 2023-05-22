Parachute’s Having a Rare Memorial Day Sale — Here’s What to Buy

By May 22, 2023
If you're in need of any kind of linens for your home, get ready to go on a shopping spree. From May 22 through May 29, Parachute is hosting a Memorial Day sale where ‌everything‌ in the store is 20% off. For those who haven't shopped at Parachute in a while, the beloved bedding and bath company has expanded into other home categories, like furniture, decor, and even baby toys. Chances are that you'll find something you're interested in during this sale!

Parachute's Memorial Day sale begins at 10 a.m. PDT on Monday, and all discounts will be automatically added to your cart, so you don't need to enter any codes. Get a head start on your shopping below, where we've shared some of Parachute's top products (and some of our favorite picks).

(All prices reflect discounts at the time of publish.)

The Best Finds From Parachute's Memorial Day Sale

Parachute Linen Venice Set (Queen)

Parachute Cloud Linen Gauze Throw

Parachute Down Pillow

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe

Parachute Down Mattress Topper (Queen)

Parachute Organic Cloud Cotton Quilt (Full/Queen)

Parachute Checkered Wool Rug

Parachute Down Duvet Insert (Full/Queen)

Protect your duvet insert while keeping cozy; this cover feels as good as it looks. Crafted in Portugal from the finest European flax – our durable, breathable linen starts soft and only gets softer over time.

Parachute Linen Duvet Cover (Full/Queen)

Parachute Soft Rib Towels Set

